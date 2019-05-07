After three seasons, four years and 55 action-packed episode, Katherine McNamara's time as Clary Fray has come to an end…

For now.

The 23-year-old actress sat down exclusively with ET for a live interview on Tuesday morning to chat all about the Shadowhunters series finale and how the fan-favorite story might continue one day.

In our postmortem interview with Shadowhunters executive producers Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer, the showrunners revealed that although the Freeform drama is ending, there’s still hope of reuniting the cast for a special project sometime in the future.

“Never say never. What I wouldn't rule out and what I don't think is impossible is doing, like, a future movie,” Slavkin told ET over the phone on Monday. “Where you could get everyone together for a few weeks and do, like, a two-hour, or a four-hour, or a limited six-episode thing. Maybe with the same cast, but you never know. Weird things happen in today’s TV world.”

We asked McNamara how she feels about the idea of playing Clary Fray a few years down the line in a reunion movie and her initial answer was short and sweet.

“I’m in,” she said excitedly. “Where do I sign up? I’m there, let’s do it!”

“Honestly, this family, this show, this story is lightning in a bottle. It’s rarified air. And it’s family, it always will be,” she said. “I learned so much from every single person on that set. I grew personally, professionally, artistically on that set and any opportunity to reunite that family and to go back to this character and this story -- I’m in. Say the word and I’m there.”

When we asked the strawberry-blonde beauty to reveal one last message to the Shadowhunters family, McNamara was nearly moved to tears with her response.

“I think the one thing -- and I say this over and over again -- is just thank you,” she shared to our cameras. “You existed as a fandom before the show was even a glimmer in anyone’s eye, before any of us were cast.”

“You created a community,” she continued. “You created a space for people to feel loved and accepted and seen and that in and of itself is a beautiful thing that you should be proud of.”

For more behind-the-scenes secrets about the Shadowhunters series finale, watch our full 30-minute interview with McNamara in the video above from ET’s Youtube Channel.

