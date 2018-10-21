It's a big day for Lip Gallagher!

Shameless star Jeremy Allen White became a first-time father over the weekend, welcoming daughter Ezer Billie White with longtime girlfriend Addison Timlin on Saturday, who revealed the news on Instagram Sunday evening.

"Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter," Timlin captioned the sweet post, which included snaps of both parents with their newborn daughter.

The news comes nearly four months after 27-year-old White revealed that he and Timlin were expecting in a sweet post for her 27th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday sweetheart. You’re gonna be the best momma, I love you."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

White is saying hello to his new addition just as key members of his longtime TV family are saying goodbye. In addition to Cameron Monaghan's heartbreakingly beautiful exit from the beloved Showtime series last week, Gallagher family big sister and de facto matriarch Emmy Rossum also recently announced that she'd be leaving the show after nine seasons.

Watch the video below for what star William H. Macy told ET about the waterworks he let out at Rossum's last table read.

