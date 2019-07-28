Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still stoking the flames of romance rumors.

The singers, and recent collaborators on the track "Senorita," were spotted out and about in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, and were photographed getting close and cozy by some fans.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram, the "In My Blood" artist and the "Havana" songstress can be seen walking hand-in-hand around a hotel in Tampa, where they smiled for photos and spoke with fans who came up to them to express their appreciation.

Mendes -- who was in Tampa for a performance on Saturday at the Amalie Arena -- spent time with Cabello at the Oxford Exchange, a popular coffee house and bookstore, where they were spotted by many fans.

Earlier in the weekend, another fan snapped a pic of a particularly romantic exchange of glances between Mendes, 20, and Cabello, 22.

The steamy snapshot captured a moment that certainly looked like it was preceding a kiss between the cute pair.

This latest display of affection comes two weeks after Mendes and Cabello were recorded making out at Dottie's True Blue Cafe in San Francisco.

An eyewitness also told ET that they spotted the two at the Golden Gate Bridge that same day.

"They were hugging and he was resting his head on hers [while waiting for a car]," said the eyewitness, who also shared that a couple of fans approached Mendes and Cabello to say hi and they were very kind and said hi back.

Romance rumors first began after Cabello's recent breakup from Matthew Hussey, whom she dated for more than a year. The two singers then collaborated on a new single -- and sexy video -- "Señorita," and have since been photographed holding hands and spending time together.

The two artists have not yet officially commented on the ongoing romance rumors.

See more on the pair in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch How Shawn Mendes Dodges a Camila Cabello DATING Question!

Shawn Mendes Gets a Butterfly Tattoo After a Fan Suggests It

Camila Cabello Gushes Over Shawn Mendes: 'We’re Always Going to Love Each Other'

What's Really Going on Between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello After PDA-Filled Outings

Related Gallery