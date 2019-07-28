News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands & Cuddling Up in Tampa Amid Ongoing Dating Rumors

By Zach Seemayer‍
Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still stoking the flames of romance rumors.

The singers, and recent collaborators on the track "Senorita," were spotted out and about in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, and were photographed getting close and cozy by some fans.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram, the "In My Blood" artist and the "Havana" songstress can be seen walking hand-in-hand around a hotel in Tampa, where they smiled for photos and spoke with fans who came up to them to express their appreciation.

Mendes -- who was in Tampa for a performance on Saturday at the Amalie Arena -- spent time with Cabello at the Oxford Exchange, a popular coffee house and bookstore, where they were spotted by many fans.

hi! so a lot of people asked me what happend yesterday so i’m gonna day it on here. we went to the hotel bc maybe he’d take pics. we saw tour busses, and we also saw Cez, we asked him for a picture and he said he couldn’t do pictures. then shawn and camila apparently leave in a black SUV, and one of our friends finds out he was at this resteraunt goes to. So we go there. in no way are we trying to invade their privacy bc we didint wanna do that. We get there and see them and i’m like ITS HIM IM SEEING HIM AGAIN AT A RESTERAUNT! So i see shawn behind the door of the area they were eating in and we all get in a line. shawn says hi to us and walks to the tea bar with camila, (that’s in the 4th video. So then we see Shawn and Camila sit down at the tea bar and we are like freaking out but quietly and odv not going up to them. Then we just see them laughing and smiling at each other and stuff while shawn and camila are drinking their tea 😂 ! Then like girls start showing up and we’re like “oh nooo” people started-going up to them, and they were fine about it they were like smiling and stuff. so then one of the girls that we met goes up to him. They were extremely nice and said we should to it. Then one of my friends goes up to him with her mom and talks to them and they were really nice and fine. so then i was like “you know what, im doing it” there was some people infront of me going up to him. then it was my turn shawn and camila are sitting down facing me. I say “hi i love you guys so much like you mean the world to me.” and Camila says “omg hi cutie how old are you?” i say “12 almost 13.” (btw at this point i was like crying) then i go “I totally understand you guys aren’t taking pictures like i totally respect that.” in the middle of me saying that SHAWN GRABS MY HAND AND ITS THE HAND THAT HE HAS HIS BRACELET RINGS AND THE SWALLOW TATTOO. HE TOUCHES THE BRACELETS I MADE AND HE SEES THEY SAY “MENDES” “MERCY” “HONEY” “YOUTH” and like some of those. this is where i start like full out crying in front of them.THEN SHAWN HIS HANDS OUT TO HUG ME AND LET ME TELL YOU HE SMELLS AMAZING! Then I HUG THE CAMILA! READ REST IT COMMENTS ITS GOOD

Earlier in the weekend, another fan snapped a pic of a particularly romantic exchange of glances between Mendes, 20, and Cabello, 22.

The steamy snapshot captured a moment that certainly looked like it was preceding a kiss between the cute pair.

This latest display of affection comes two weeks after Mendes and Cabello were recorded making out at Dottie's True Blue Cafe in San Francisco.

An eyewitness also told ET that they spotted the two at the Golden Gate Bridge that same day. 

"They were hugging and he was resting his head on hers [while waiting for a car]," said the eyewitness, who also shared that a couple of fans approached Mendes and Cabello to say hi and they were very kind and said hi back.

Romance rumors first began after Cabello's recent breakup from Matthew Hussey, whom she dated for more than a year. The two singers then collaborated on a new single -- and sexy video -- "Señorita," and have since been photographed holding hands and spending time together.

The two artists have not yet officially commented on the ongoing romance rumors.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Take PDA to the Next Level in San Francisco

