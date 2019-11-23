Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are bringing their chemistry to the AMAs stage!

The cute couple are set to perform their hit single, "Señorita," together at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday. Halsey will also take the stage, performing her latest single, "Graveyard," joining previously-announced performers like Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and more. The evening will also feature a show-stopping performance by Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift.

Earlier this week, Mendes and Cabello received a 2020 GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Señorita." Though the singers have some stiff competition in the category -- facing off against Ariana Grande and Social House's "Boyfriend," Jonas Brothers' "Sucker," Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower" -- they were more than happy to celebrate the honor, with plenty of heart emoji.

"Nominated for a Grammy with my favorite person !!!!!!!! @shawnmendes EEEEEEEPPP!!!!!! congrats to all our friends who got nominated too 💕💕💕," Cabello posted in celebration, sharing a sultry profile shot of the couple with the announcement of their nomination.

".@Camila_Cabello !!!!!!!!!! Thank you so much @RecordingAcad!" Mendes tweeted in reply.

The 2019 American Music Awards, hosted by Ciara, air live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 on ABC.

