Shawn Mendes once again stripped down to his skivvies for Calvin Klein, and his fans are here for it in a big way.

Just days after the musician made his return as the Saturday Night Live musical guest and had a fun night at the star-studded Met Gala, Mendes' newest nearly naked model shots hit the internet, and made some serious waves.

Mendes shares a trio of pics to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing his appreciation for the chance to display his objective attractiveness, writing, "Thank you @calvinklein."

One of the pics is of him sitting shirtless on the floor with his back against the side of a bed, wearing only some Calvin Klein boxer briefs with his legs spread seductively. In the second photo, he's showing off his abs again while looking like he doesn't totally understand how to actually take his t-shirt off.

The third photo is the most-clothed, in that he's wearing jeans and a denim over-shirt, but still shows off his abs with no undershirt, and his Calvin Klein boxer-briefs rising above his waist line, as he forgot to button his pants.

Despite (or perhaps due to) Mendes' apparent propensity for forgetting how to wear clothing, and his remarkably fit physique, some of the singer's famous friends and a slew of his biggest fans were coming out of the woodwork to fawn all over the 20-year-old heartthrob.

Demi Lovato was was one of the first to comment on Mendes' Instagram post, wordlessly reacting with three fire emojis -- presumably one for each pic.

Meanwhile, fellow musician and pal John Mayer joked, "I would have loved to comment on this, but my Fruit of the Loom contract prevents me from doing so. #fotlpartner."

Teddy Geiger, who wrote and produced Mendes' hits "Stitches" and "In My Blood," commented simply, "Oh my."

And there were no shortage of fans on Twitter absolutely losing their minds.

everybody say thank you Shawn Mendes pic.twitter.com/cX6fCV9zi7 — 🤠 (@david___fm) May 9, 2019

Who even gave Shawn Mendes permission to be that fine? — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) May 8, 2019

i don't have words. SHAWN MENDES IS SO DAMN HOT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r38zV3uYSU — grande (@imaginecuIt) May 9, 2019

My reaction to Shawn Mendes x Calvin Klein pic.twitter.com/3L5j94BTuX — FookingTrevor (@_princesshessa) May 9, 2019

Shawn Mendes could kick me in the throat and I’d say thank you. pic.twitter.com/HdeS80bz44 — Dylan ✨ (@DylanMarkMurphy) May 9, 2019

i just came online to nakes shawn mendes all over my timeline pic.twitter.com/GDUTJG9ePN — laura (@shawnistall) May 9, 2019

For a look at some of the other hottest men in Hollywood who've been taking off their shirts and flaunting their impressive abs in recent weeks, click through the exhaustively researched gallery below.

