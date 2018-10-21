Shia LaBeouf looked happy and healthy on Saturday during a rare appearance star-studded charity gala.

The American Honey actor turned out for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 10th Anniversary Be Beautiful Be Yourself (BBBY) fashion show at Sheraton Hotel in Denver, Colorado, where he enjoyed the organization's big night with a slew other stars.

The 32-year-old actor looked dapper -- in a traditional black suit with a white button-down dress shirt and black tie -- as he stood on-stage during the fashion show, cheering on Zack Gottsagen, an actor and friend of LaBeouf's who has Down Syndrome.

LaBeouf -- who stars with Gottsagen in the upcoming indie adventure dramedy The Peanut Butter Falcon -- was joined by their co-star, Dakota Johnson.

LaBeouf was all smiles as he posed on the red carpet with Colin Farrell who, along with Gottsagen, was honored at the ceremony with the Quincy Jones Advocacy Award.

The trio shared the spotlight with DeOndra Dixon, a Global Down Syndrome Foundation ambassador, self-advocate and sister of Jamie Foxx, who was one of the night's organizers and contributors.

LaBeouf seems to have come a long way since late last year, when he was sentenced to 12 months probation and court ordered rehab and anger management counseling following his arrest on charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction in Savannah, Georgia.

The actor broke his silence in March, sitting down for an in-depth profile for Esquire magazine that examined his legal troubles and childhood traumas. Check out the video below to hear more about what the actor had to say post-rehab.

