Shoebacca Sale: Deals on New Balance, Lugz, Timberland and More

The Shoebacca sale is on! The footwear retailer is currently offering a clearance sale with up to 80% off footwear including Asics, Puma, Adidas, Marc Fisher, Skechers, Sperry, Toms and more through May 20.

Additionally, on June 2 you can get up to 62% off on select Men's and Women's Cole Haan styles and 75% off on select Men's Asics sweatpants. You'll also find select Lugz up to 40% off through July 2, select New Balance styles up to 25% off through June 28 and select Timberland styles 25% off through June 9.

Now's the time to stock up on new footwear with prices you can't ignore. The lineup of sale styles include running shoes, trendy sneakers, sandals and more.

Check out the best shoes to purchase from the Shoebacca sale.

Runner x Selena Gomez Puma Shoebacca Runner x Selena Gomez Puma These chic Puma shoes from Selena Gomez's collaboration with the brand are on sale for under $70! REGULARLY $120 $69.95 at Shoebacca

Gel-Cumulus 20 Asics Shoebacca Gel-Cumulus 20 Asics The Asics Cumulus athletic shoe features a Flytefoam midsole and rear foot gel cushioning for optimal comfort and performance. REGULARLY $120 $89.95 at Shoebacca

Ginata Isola Shoebacca Ginata Isola Leather mules to pair with dresses or jeans. REGULARLY $84.95 $29.95 at Shoebacca

Dina Steve Madden Shoebacca Dina Steve Madden This Steve Madden sandal is a wardrobe essential for warm weather. REGULARLY $59.95 $46.97 at Shoebacca

Double Decker Suede Keds Shoebacca Double Decker Suede Keds A comfy pair of slip-on shoes would make a great gift for Mom. REGULARLY $55 $34.95 at Shoebacca

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sole Society Sale: Take 40% Off Entire Purchase on Shoes, Bags and More

Ray-Ban Sale: Take 30% Off All Sunglasses and Eyeglasses

Isotoner Sale: Enjoy 30% Off Slipper, Shoe and Glove Styles