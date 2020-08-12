Shoebacca Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Steve Madden and More

The Shoebacca sale is offering great deals on a variety of footwear options. Currently, you'll find plenty of summer styles under $40 with classics and new trends. You'll also get up to 50% off Steve Madden shoes. Plus, take an extra 20% off kids essentials including select Van's, Puma, New Balance, Adidas, Asics, Keds, and more.

The footwear retailer is also offering up to 70% off select men's and women's select Men's and Women's Cole Haan Shoes and 75% off select Men's Green Layer Half-Zip Pullover with the Flash Deal on August 12.

Now's the time to stock up on new footwear with prices you can't ignore. Select back to school styles are starting at $29.95 including select Asics, Keds, Puma, Toms, and more.

Check out the best shoes to purchase from the Shoebacca sale.

Double Decker Suede Keds Shoebacca Double Decker Suede Keds A comfy pair of slip-on shoes would make a great gift for Mom. REGULARLY $55 $34.95 at Shoebacca

Dina Steve Madden Shoebacca Dina Steve Madden This Steve Madden sandal is a wardrobe essential for warm weather. REGULARLY $59.95 $39.97 at Shoebacca

Ginata Isola Shoebacca Ginata Isola Leather mules to pair with dresses or jeans. REGULARLY $84.95 $29.89 at Shoebacca

Gel-Cumulus 20 Asics Shoebacca Gel-Cumulus 20 Asics The Asics Cumulus athletic shoe features a Flytefoam midsole and rear foot gel cushioning for optimal comfort and performance. REGULARLY $120 $89.95 at Shoebacca

Runner x Selena Gomez Puma Shoebacca Runner x Selena Gomez Puma These chic Puma shoes from Selena Gomez's collaboration with the brand are on sale for under $70! REGULARLY $120 $69.95 at Shoebacca

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

