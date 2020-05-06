Shoebacca Sale: Take Up to 76% Off Select Sperry Sneakers and Asics Shorts
The Shoebacca sale is on! The footwear retailer has dropped over 900 recently reduced prices on women's shoes for its Mother's Day sale. Shop various shoe styles from big brands like Puma, Keds, Asics, Sperry, Timberland and Steve Madden.
You can also take up to 76% off select men's and women's Sperry sneakers and select men's Asics shorts on May 6. No promo code is needed at checkout and shipping is free! Plus, Shoebacca offers a 365-day return policy on all items.
Now's the time to stock up on new footwear with prices you can't ignore. The lineup of sale styles include running shoes, trendy sneakers, sandals and more.
Check out the best shoes to purchase from the Shoebacca sale.
These chic Puma shoes from Selena Gomez's collaboration with the brand are on sale for under $70!
The Asics Cumulus athletic shoe features a Flytefoam midsole and rear foot gel cushioning for optimal comfort and performance.
This Steve Madden sandal is a wardrobe essential for warm weather.
A comfy pair of slip-on shoes would make a great gift for Mom.
