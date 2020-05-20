Shoebacca Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Footwear
The Shoebacca sale is on! The footwear retailer is currently offering a clearance sale with up to 80% off footwear including Asics, Puma, Adidas, Marc Fisher, Skechers, Sperry, Toms and more through May 20.
Get up to 75% off on select men's and women's Sperry boatshoes and select women's Asics pants on May 20. You'll also find select Lugz up to 40% off through July 2 and select New Balance styles up to 25% off through June 28.
Now's the time to stock up on new footwear with prices you can't ignore. The lineup of sale styles include running shoes, trendy sneakers, sandals and more.
Check out the best shoes to purchase from the Shoebacca sale.
These chic Puma shoes from Selena Gomez's collaboration with the brand are on sale for under $70!
The Asics Cumulus athletic shoe features a Flytefoam midsole and rear foot gel cushioning for optimal comfort and performance.
This Steve Madden sandal is a wardrobe essential for warm weather.
A comfy pair of slip-on shoes would make a great gift for Mom.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
