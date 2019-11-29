It's here, it's really here! Black Friday has arrived at Macy’s.

The legendary department store -- already associated with miracles -- is reducing thousands of prices to celebrate the official start of the holiday season. You'll want to act quickly, as some of these deals end Nov. 30.

FYI: Score big savings on fashion, beauty and home items, including brands like Adidas, Philosophy and I.N.C.

Ahead, just a few of the Black Friday deals going on right now at Macy's -- be sure to check back as we continue to update!

Shower Gel Philosophy Macy's Shower Gel Philosophy The 12 available scents are fun -- think Senorita Margarita, Hula Girl, Coconut Splash -- and so are the savings. REGULARLY $18 $10 at Macy's

Wrap Coat Cole Haan Macy's Wrap Coat Cole Haan How chic is this jacket? Dress it up or down, depending on your plans. REGULARLY $420 $167.99 at Macy's

PrimeKnit Sports Bra and Leggings Set Adidas Macy's PrimeKnit Sports Bra and Leggings Set Adidas A sleek black-and-white sports and leggings set that boasts a seamless compression fit for lightweight performance. REGULARLY $50 Sports Bra $35 at Macy's REGULARLY $70 Leggings $49 at Macy's

Silver-Tone Rhinestone Wave Linear Drop Earrings I.N.C. Macy's Silver-Tone Rhinestone Wave Linear Drop Earrings I.N.C. These stunners surprisingly go with a range of looks from a little black dress to jeans and a t-shirt. REGULARLY $34.50 $13.80 at Macy's

Textured Shimmering Wrap Top 1.STATE Macy's Textured Shimmering Wrap Top 1.STATE The perfect holiday top to wear with black trousers or jeans for the gal who doesn't like sequins. It has a hint of shimmer and a flattering wrap silhouette. REGULARLY $99 $49.50 at Macy's

Faux-Suede Trench Coat I.N.C. Macy's Faux-Suede Trench Coat I.N.C. This dreamy faux suede coat looks more expensive than it is -- and it's 30% off! The belted paneled design accented by gold hardware exudes '70s vibes but is still very modern. REGULARLY $149.50 $104.65 at Macy's

Tarteist PRO REMIX Amazonian Clay Palette Tarte Macy's Tarteist PRO REMIX Amazonian Clay Palette Tarte Tarte eyeshadow palettes are some of the most pigmented ones out there and it's rare to score one -- this one houses 20 shades -- for under $25. REGULARLY $49 $24.50 at Macy's

Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set Tools of the Trade Macy's Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set Tools of the Trade The perfect kitchen starter kit (or if you're looking to replace your old set), this stainless steel 13-piece cookware bundle is a big deal you don't want to sleep on. REGULARLY $119.99 $29.99 at Macy's

6-Pc. Brow Superstars! Limited Edition Set Benefit Cosmetics Macy's 6-Pc. Brow Superstars! Limited Edition Set Benefit Cosmetics Everything you need for flawless brows, this Benefit Cosmetics limited-edition set features the makeup brand's six bestselling brow products. REGULARLY $59 (A $144 VALUE) $49 at Macy's

Plaid Fleece Flyaway Jacket Calvin Klein Macy's Plaid Fleece Flyaway Jacket Calvin Klein A fleece plaid jacket that'll keep you warm all winter long. REGULARLY $109.50 $54.75 at Macy's

