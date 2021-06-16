Shop Early Prime Day Deals for Beauty Lovers

Shopping

If it's time for a beauty product update, you can find tons of great prices with early Prime Day deals. Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but right now, anyone who loves a good foundation or eyeshadow palette can find dozens of discounts right now. From the best skincare product for oily skin to bath bombs, you can find a deal on a product a beauty lover needs. 

Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver
Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver
This is the perfect present for anyone who loves to play with hairstyles. This curling iron can give her those loose waves you can only get at the beach! It can make just about anyone look photo book perfect in just a few minutes. 
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
You don't have to love beauty products to appreciate a scalp massager. 
$8 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $9)
Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer. 
$40 AT AMAZON
REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
This REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller is great for someone who needs indulgence at the ready. This roller gives your face a gentle DIY massage while soaking up oil that makes your face and makeup look shiny. 
$10 AT AMAZON
Foot Spa Massager with Heat Bubbles
Foot Spa Massager with Heat Bubbles
You can't always fit good personal care products in a makeup bag. This foot spa can help soften dry skin on your feet and with a little shea butter afterward, moisture will return to your tired toes to get them ready for sandals.
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler
FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler
Attention folks! This is the flat iron that Beyonce uses! Beyonce told Instyle about her love for this flat iron “I’m crazy about it! I can’t live without my flat iron! It takes me about an hour to do my hair, and the only time I don’t is when I’m on vacation.” This FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler is a compact flat iron whose rounded edges allows you to easily add waves or curls flawlessly.
$109 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155)
Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller
Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller
If you've been considering a jade roller, this one won't break the bank. Discover how just how soothing jade rollers are for 46% off the regular price. 
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $26)
Kiss Strip Eyelash Adhesive
Kiss Strip Eyelash Adhesive
If you want long-lasting lashes, this adhesive is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. 
$7 AT AMAZON
Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set
Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set
This organic skin care set contains a reparative body oil, a buttercream moisturizer, a rejuvenating foot balm and and two soap bars made with natural ingredients.
$45 AT AMAZON
Tarte Treasures Collectors Set
Tarte Treasures Collectors Set
Everyone loves Tarte products, but the brand's collector's sets are an especially cool gift.
$47 AT AMAZON
Batiste Clean & Light Bare Dry Shampoo
Batiste Clean & Light Bare Dry Shampoo
Batiste dry shampoo is one of the most affordable, recognizable and best options out there. The no-fuss Batiste spray refreshes dirty hair in between washes and instantly absorbs grease. If you don't like a strong scent, we recommend the Clean & Light option.
$9 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $11)
T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron
T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron
In addition to loving the Revlon One-Step and Dyson Airwrap, we are big fans of T3 hair appliances, like this versatile ceramic curling iron with three barrel sizes.
$276 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $325)
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner
Time for new eyeliner? Create precise, clean lines that last up to 24 hours with Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner. 
$8 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $10)
NuFace Fix
NuFace Fix
Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go.
$126 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149)
Haus Laboratories Haus of Collections
Haus Laboratories Haus of Collections
Available in 13 shades, this three-piece superset from Lady Gaga's vegan beauty brand includes liquid eyeshadow, lip liner pencil and lip gloss.
$49 AT AMAZON
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set
If you want to give a beauty gift with a personal touch, a gift box might be in order. No one would turn away a good bath bomb to add to their skincare routine! 
$27 AT AMAZON
Alana Mitchell Blue Light Skin Protection Face Moisturize
Alana Mitchell Blue Light Skin Protection Face Moisturize
If you spend a lot of time in front of screens, you may benefit from blue light skin protection. Alana Mitchell's Blue Light Skin Protection Face Moisturize is an Amazon's Choice product and is 32% off the regular price. 
$30 AT AMAZON REGULARLY $44
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool
More than 100,000 ratings averaging 4.6 out of 5 stars, this Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, Eyebrow Razor, and Facial Razor is a must-have. 
$5 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $7)
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
If you're in search of a great eye cream, this one is an Amazon best seller.
$10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14)
JLO BEAUTY That Limitless Glow Face Mask, 3 Pack
JLO BEAUTY That Limitless Glow Face Mask, 3 Pack
One of the biggest beauty launches in 2021 so far -- JLo Beauty! These JLO BEAUTY That Limitless Glow Face Masks are exactly what you need for fresh-skin this upcoming Spring Season. These masks will tighten, plump, and hydrate.
$48 AT AMAZON
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a natural way to cleanse, balance skin pH, tighten pores, control acne and moisturize your skin thanks to a blend of witch hazel, rosewater and aloe vera. It also smells delightful.
$9 AT AMAZON
Drunk Elephant Glowy: The Night Kit
Drunk Elephant Glowy: The Night Kit
Stock up on Drunk Elephant favorites like the TLC Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizing Cream and more with the brand's Glowy: The Night Kit.
$98 AT AMAZON
Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set
Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set
This gift set contains a full-size spray and body lotion plus a purse-size spray, all in the heavenly Colors of Nanette scent.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Bioderma Hydrabio Tonic Lotion
Bioderma Hydrabio Tonic Lotion
A hydrating toner, this tonic is designed to improve the skin's own moisturizing mechanisms. 
$17 AT AMAZON
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
If you're looking for a gift that your loved one will actually use, we recommend a cuter-than-average electric toothbrush, like this Bluetooth-equipped set from Philips Sonicare.
$144 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170)
Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream
Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream
The Perfect Curl Kit from Moroccanoil tames frizzy hair and gives curls definition. The no-foam cleanser and nourishing styler is a one-step shampoo and conditioner duo that detangles, nourishes, and cleanses without drying and it's suitable for all curl types. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $78)
Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio, Lavender, Cucumber, Rose
Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio, Lavender, Cucumber, Rose
Use these Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Sprays to hydrate and rejuvenate your skin.
$21 AT AMAZON
PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit
PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit
Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use facial tool that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion.
$159 AT AMAZON
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
If you love being beautiful, you probably love having beautiful teeth. Help erase those coffee and tea stains with this teeth whitening device. 
$199 AT AMAZON
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror
If your loved one needs  proper vanity mirror, this is the one to get. It's the perfect addition to any beauty routine to spot fine lines and wrinkles or blemishes if you have acne prone skin. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)

