Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Designer Dresses

Now's the time to trade in your tired loungewear and sweatpants for a few summer dresses! Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but right now, you can find loads of discounts on all types and styles of designer dresses we love from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals for the warm weather ahead.

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals event features top women's summer fashion brands at a deep discount like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali, Free People, and Theory. You can save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a comfy work from home outfit, new clothes at the right price are in your future. You can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes! Amazon has the perfect dress for you -- along with hundreds more options and seasonally relevant deals from your favorite brands at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Beyond dresses, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead, shop our picks of designer dress discounts from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals event.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know About Amazon's Epic Event

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals for Beauty Lovers

Amazon's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers

Get Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals with Prime Day Deals

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

Early Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags: Kate Spade, Coach & More

14 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

Early Prime Day Deals: Leggings from Alo Yoga, Adidas, Calvin Klein