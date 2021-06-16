Shopping

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Kitchen and Cookware
Prime Day starts Monday, but Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals are here and ready to make cooking easier and faster! After being in quarantine for months, tools and gadgets at a discount are just what you need to get dinner on the table without friction. Whether you're planning a big family brunch, or you just need a little help in the kitchen, there are markdowns on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances for just about every want and need. 

Amazon shoppers can find deep discounts on a ton of items to make cooking a snap among Amazon kitchen gadgets -- from the right food processor to countertop convection ovens, these tools offer endless ways to get dinner on the table without a hassle. Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals serves up kitchen essentials at a discount, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, silicone utensils, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and more.

Plus, Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals has discounts on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef. 

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals offer more than just cookware. Bargain hunters will find great sales on electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead, check out our top picks of cookware and kitchen discounts from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals

Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
We all want to cook like Ayesha Curry and this set of pans gets us a closer to Curry perfection. 
$100 ON AMAZON
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Dash DMW100LP Machine for Individual, Paninis, Hash Browns, & other Mini waffle maker
Amazon
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
This adorable mini waffle can make waffles and then some without taking up much space. Get it now for 30% off the regular price. 
$16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23)
Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond Knives
Amazon
Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Selena Gomez used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. This exact set has been selling out on Amazon; next time it disappears, you can grab it in two other styles -- or this rainbow dupe set from Hampton Forge. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Cuisinart HM-90S Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer
Cuisinart HM-90S Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer
Amazon
Cuisinart HM-90S Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer
If you need to upgrade your electric hand mixer, this one from Cuisinart is a steal at 45% off the original price
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145)
iSPECLE 304 Stainless Steel 2-Tier Dish Rack
iSPECLE 304 Stainless Steel 2-Tier Dish Rack
Amazon
iSPECLE 304 Stainless Steel 2-Tier Dish Rack
Even if you're devoted to your dishwasher, this dish drying rack can make your life easier.  
$34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
Amazon
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
DIY soda has never been easier than with the Soda Stream. Shop now to get this for 25% off the original price. 
$150 ON AMAZON
Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven
Amazon
Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven
If you've been toying with the idea of getting a countertop convection oven or an air fryer, this Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven is a no-brainer. You can use it to make all the things you make in your regular oven on top of the air fryer features. It's also an Amazon Choice product. Shop now to get it for more than $200 off the original price. 
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $450)
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat
Amazon
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat
If you haven't tried out silicone baking mats, this one by Amazon is a great opportunity to find out just how awesome your cookies can be. And you can't beat the price. 
$14 ON AMAZON
Ecolution Artistry Non-Stick Square Griddle
Ecolution Artistry Non-Stick Square Griddle
Amazon
Ecolution Artistry Non-Stick Square Griddle
Making pancakes is about to get a lot easier with the Ecolution Artistry Non-Stick Square Griddle.
$28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $32)
DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle
Dash Everyday Electric Skillet
Amazon
DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle
Make pancakes, eggs and bacon every day with the Dash Everyday Electric Skillet. This easy-to-clean skillet maximizes space and time -- burgers, pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches can be on the table in just minutes. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Fresh Australian Kitchen 12.5-inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
Fresh Australian Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
Amazon
Fresh Australian Kitchen 12.5-inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
A cast iron skillet will outlast just about any kitchen essential you own. This one is a steal at 52% off the original price and has an average rating of 4.5 stars. 
$24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Amazon
Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Save more than 100 bucks on this comprehensive Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which can make a variety of types and sizes of java. 
$280 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
If you or mom are in need of a kitchen refresh, this Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set is 50% off right now at Amazon.
$174 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Toshiba Rice Cooker
Toshiba TRCS01 Cooker 6 Cups Uncooked (3L) with Fuzzy Logic
Amazon
Toshiba Rice Cooker
Never worry about rice boiling over again with Toshiba's rice cooker. 
$150 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set
U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set with 600 Degrees Fahrenheit Heat Resistant
Amazon
U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set
A silicone spatula set makes cooking exponentially easier. 
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $22)
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Bloc
Amazon
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. 
$300 AT AMAZON
Meat Thermometer
Meat Thermometer for Cooking, Saferell 2-in-1 Digital Instant Read Food Thermometer with Foldable Probe & Oven Safe Wired Probe, Backlight, Alarm Set, and Magnet for BBQ, Grill, and Roast Turkey
Amazon
Meat Thermometer
Make sure to grill your meat to the right temperature for all your cookouts this summer with this meat thermometer. 
$19 AT AMAZON
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. 
$89 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Technivorm Moccamaster
Technivorm Moccamaster
Amazon
Technivorm Moccamaster
Make the finest pot of coffee you will ever taste with the Technivorm Moccamaster. The machine is handcrafted for a quality coffee maker with a cup of joe to match.  
$309 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $329)
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender
Amazon
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender
Make smoothies and blend soup without the mess with this immersion blender. Shop now to get it for 33% off the original price. 
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
Amazon
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
This 10-piece bakeware set -- a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems -- includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Amazon
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal. It also makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
SIMPLETaste Handheld Milk Frother
SIMPLETaste Handheld Milk Frother.
Amazon
SIMPLETaste Handheld Milk Frother
Upgrade your daily dose of caffeine with this handheld milk frother. 
$10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $16)
Philips Soup Maker
Philips Soup Maker
Amazon
Philips Soup Maker
The Philips Soup Maker is perfect for when you don't have a plan for dinner. It transforms ingredients into soup in just 18 minutes by heating and blending.
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
Amazon
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
The Ninja's total crushing blades blends and purees ice, soups and smoothies in seconds for quick and easy recipes. 
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Electric Food Chopper
Electric Food Chopper
Amazon
Electric Food Chopper
For jobs that aren't big enough for a food processor, but are too big for a knife, you need this Electric Food Chopper.
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33)

