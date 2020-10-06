Shop Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $44 at the Amazon Fall Sale

Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale at the Amazon Fall Sale!

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now starting at $44.02 (regularly $64.95) on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

The can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of the Amazon Big Fall Sale, The discount on the pair is available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, during the Amazon Fall Sale.

