Shop Men's Vineyard Vines Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Leena Tailor‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Amazon Vineyard Vines Sale
Amazon

The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is in full swing with fantastic discounts from leading brands like Levi'sKate Spade and Ray-Ban. And, if it’s dapper menswear you’re looking for, the Men’s Vineyard Vines specials are a must, with up to 30% slashed off prices.

This sale, which kicked off June 22, is reportedly meant to support fashion and beauty brands hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon postponed their annual Prime Day sale, so this Big Style Sale is a welcome event for shoppers ready to stock up on apparel, accessories, shoes and much more. That includes great deals from Men's Vineyard Vines.  

From cozy pullovers priced from $41.80, to stylish shirts, there’s something for everyone.

The designs also come in a wide array of colors, so there's something in this sale for everyone. 

Here’s ET Style's top picks from Men’s Vineyard Vines specials in the Amazon Summer Sale 2020. And keep checking back, as more deals are rolling out all week long. The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Saltwater Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Men's Saltwater Half Zip Pullover
Amazon
Saltwater Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines

A smart pullover available in five colors.

REGULARLY $98.50

Lisbon Performance Classic Fit Tucker Shirt
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Men's Lisbon Performance Classic Fit Tucker Shirt
Amazon
Lisbon Performance Classic Fit Tucker Shirt
Vineyard Vines

This tucker shirt will suit anyone and comes in a gorgeous red velvet print!

REGULARLY $101.91

Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Aberdeen Tucker Shirt
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Men's Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Aberdeen Tucker Shirt
Amazon
Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Aberdeen Tucker Shirt
Vineyard Vines

Keep it simple with this long-sleeved number, available in Hibiscus Heather, Jack Blue Heather or Flats Blue Heather.

REGULARLY $98.50

Arawak Gingham Classic Fit Tucker Shirt
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Men's Arawak Gingham Classic Fit Tucker Shirt
Amazon
Arawak Gingham Classic Fit Tucker Shirt
Vineyard Vines

With only six months until Christmas, snap up this Mistletoe-colored shirt, complete with merry red lining!

REGULARLY $90.34

Evernia Classic Fit On-The-go Performance Tucker Button-Down Shirt
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Men's Evernia Classic Fit On-The-go Performance Tucker Button-Down Shirt
Amazon
Evernia Classic Fit On-The-go Performance Tucker Button-Down Shirt
Vineyard Vines

You can never have too many button-downs!

REGULARLY $115.00

Permit Classic Fit Cotton Performance Tucker Button-Down Shirt
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Men's Permit Classic Fit Cotton Performance Tucker Button-Down Shirt
Amazon
Permit Classic Fit Cotton Performance Tucker Button-Down Shirt
Vineyard Vines

Perfect for both business or leisure!

REGULARLY $115.00

Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Grouper On-The-go Performance Tucker Shirt
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Men's Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Grouper On-The-go Performance Tucker Shirt
Amazon
Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Grouper On-The-go Performance Tucker Shirt
Vineyard Vines

Show some color, but you'll have to hurry as this one's selling out quickly.

REGULARLY $115.00

Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Floridian Tucker Shirt
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Men's Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Floridian Tucker Shirt
Amazon
Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Floridian Tucker Shirt
Vineyard Vines

A crisp, patterned addition to your white shirt collection.

REGULARLY $90.36

