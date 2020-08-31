Shopping

Shop Pumpkin Spice Everything for Fall

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Fall is almost here! 

In preparation of sweater weather and changing leaves, ET Style dug around and found some of the best pumpkin and pumpkin spice-inspired items from Sephora, Too Faced, Voluspa, Bobbi Brown, Plantlife, and more, to get you in the mood for fall.

The autumn equinox offers up your favorite fall essentials from perfumes and fragrances, to makeup and skincare, scented candles, cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, hoodies and socks, stylist boots, fall decor items, floral wreaths, warm hats, rich fragrances, and calming essential oils. Shoppers can get their favorite fall items from Nordstrom, Macy's, and Amazon, without leaving the comfort of home. 

If you’re not a fan of pumpkin spice, don’t worry! There are a bunch of scents that connect to fall, including sandalwood, palo santo, sweet vanillas, cinnamon, apple pie, brown sugar, and apple cider.

See our best pumpkin spice items and other fall essentials. 

Mini Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle Pairing Gift Set
This set of spiced pumpkin latte candles provide the perfect scent for your fall mood. 

Pumpkin Spice Warm & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette
Add fall colors to your look with this trendy eye shadow palette from Too Faced. 

Crushed Liquid Lipstick
Turns heads with this fall-inspired liquid lipstick from Bobbi Brown. 

Mini Pumpkin Infused Brush Set
A four-piece brush set infused with pumpkin. 

Spiced Pumpkin Soy Candle
A limited-edition handmade soy candle poured into an apothecary-inspired jar.

Vanilla, Bourbon & Mandarain Home Ambiance
Antica Farmacista’s home ambiance perfume features a fusion of vanilla, Bourbon, and Mandarin scents to add a sweet fragrance to the room. 

Sexy No. 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Eau de Parfum
This spicy and seductive scent comes to life with hints of blackberry, and rich vanilla musk.

Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate
A natural and light body lotion that’s perfect for pumpkin spice lovers. Feel free to consult your dermatologist before use. 

100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack
Keep your lips moisturized with Burt’s Bees lip balm fall variety pack. 

Pumpkin Spice Women’s Novelty Socks
Spice up your sock drawer with these novelty socks.

20” D Pumpkin and Spice Wreath
A pumpkin and spice-inspired wreath is a great fall decor piece. 

Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap
Made from pure essential oils, this pumpkin spice herbal soap boasts a warm and spicy aroma. Feel free to consult your dermatologists before use.  

Solid Pumpkin Spice Heavyweight Fringed Placemat, Set of 6
Bring a fall mood to your dinner table with a set of pumpkin spice fringed place mats. 

