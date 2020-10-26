Shop Pumpkin Spice Everything for National Pumpkin Day
October 26th is the day to celebrate all things pumpkin. It's National Pumpkin Day!
In preparation of sweater weather and changing leaves, ET Style dug around and found some of the best pumpkin and pumpkin spice-inspired items from Sephora, Too Faced, Voluspa, Bobbi Brown, Plantlife, and more, to get you in the mood for fall.
The autumn equinox offers up your favorite fall essentials from perfumes and fragrances, to makeup and skincare, scented candles, cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, hoodies and socks, stylist boots, fall decor items, floral wreaths, warm hats, rich fragrances, and calming essential oils. Shoppers can get their favorite fall items from Nordstrom, Macy's, and Amazon, without leaving the comfort of home.
If you’re not a fan of pumpkin spice, don’t worry! There are a bunch of scents that connect to fall, including sandalwood, palo santo, sweet vanillas, cinnamon, apple pie, brown sugar, and apple cider.
See our best pumpkin spice items and other fall essentials.
These Fall Pillow Covers are exactly what you need to add some pumpkin spice to your living room decor.
Add this stylish Staub Ceramic Pumpkin Cocotte to your fall kitchen table decor while showing off your soups, casseroles, and vegetables.
These Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Truffles are a bite-sized version of our Fall favorite Pumpkin Cake.
This Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle provides the perfect scent for your fall mood.
This Staub Mini Pumpkin Cocotte is perfect for individual servings of soups and stews during dinner. This Staub Mini Pumpkin is over 50% off, while supplies last.
Turns heads with this fall-inspired liquid lipstick from Bobbi Brown.
A four-piece brush set infused with pumpkin.
This Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Cake is the perfect dessert for your family dinner this fall.
A limited-edition handmade soy candle poured into an apothecary-inspired jar.
This spicy and seductive scent comes to life with hints of blackberry, and rich vanilla musk.
A natural and light body lotion that’s perfect for pumpkin spice lovers. Feel free to consult your dermatologist before use.
Keep your lips moisturized with Burt’s Bees lip balm fall variety pack.
Spice up your sock drawer with these novelty socks.
A pumpkin and spice-inspired wreath is a great fall decor piece.
Made from pure essential oils, this pumpkin spice herbal soap boasts a warm and spicy aroma. Feel free to consult your dermatologists before use.
