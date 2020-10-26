Shop Pumpkin Spice Everything for National Pumpkin Day

October 26th is the day to celebrate all things pumpkin. It's National Pumpkin Day!

In preparation of sweater weather and changing leaves, ET Style dug around and found some of the best pumpkin and pumpkin spice-inspired items from Sephora, Too Faced, Voluspa, Bobbi Brown, Plantlife, and more, to get you in the mood for fall.

The autumn equinox offers up your favorite fall essentials from perfumes and fragrances, to makeup and skincare, scented candles, cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, hoodies and socks, stylist boots, fall decor items, floral wreaths, warm hats, rich fragrances, and calming essential oils. Shoppers can get their favorite fall items from Nordstrom, Macy's, and Amazon, without leaving the comfort of home.

If you’re not a fan of pumpkin spice, don’t worry! There are a bunch of scents that connect to fall, including sandalwood, palo santo, sweet vanillas, cinnamon, apple pie, brown sugar, and apple cider.

See our best pumpkin spice items and other fall essentials.

Fall Pillow Covers CDWERD Amazon Fall Pillow Covers CDWERD These Fall Pillow Covers are exactly what you need to add some pumpkin spice to your living room decor. REGULARLY $15.99 $13.99 at Amazon

24-OZ Pumpkin Cocotte Staub Ceramics Zwilling 24-OZ Pumpkin Cocotte Staub Ceramics Add this stylish Staub Ceramic Pumpkin Cocotte to your fall kitchen table decor while showing off your soups, casseroles, and vegetables. REGULARLY $65.00 $29.99 at Zwilling

Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Truffle Dozen Box Milk Bar Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Truffle Dozen Box Milk Bar These Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Truffles are a bite-sized version of our Fall favorite Pumpkin Cake. $24 at Milk Bar

Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle Voluspa Sephora Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle Voluspa This Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle provides the perfect scent for your fall mood. $32 at Sephora

Mini Pumpkin Cocotte, .5 QT Staub Sur La Table Mini Pumpkin Cocotte, .5 QT Staub This Staub Mini Pumpkin Cocotte is perfect for individual servings of soups and stews during dinner. This Staub Mini Pumpkin is over 50% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $50 $14.96 at Sur La Table

Crushed Liquid Lipstick Bobbi Brown Nordstrom Crushed Liquid Lipstick Bobbi Brown Turns heads with this fall-inspired liquid lipstick from Bobbi Brown. $26 at Nordstrom

Mini Pumpkin Infused Brush Set Sephora Collection Sepohora Mini Pumpkin Infused Brush Set Sephora Collection A four-piece brush set infused with pumpkin. $18 at Sephora

Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Cake Milk Bar Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Cake Milk Bar This Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Cake is the perfect dessert for your family dinner this fall. $54 at Milk Bar

Spiced Pumpkin Soy Candle P.F. Candle Co. Nordstrom Spiced Pumpkin Soy Candle P.F. Candle Co. A limited-edition handmade soy candle poured into an apothecary-inspired jar. $20 at Nordstrom

Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate Arcona Nordstrom Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate Arcona A natural and light body lotion that’s perfect for pumpkin spice lovers. Feel free to consult your dermatologist before use. $35 at Nordstrom

Pumpkin Spice Women’s Novelty Socks MeMoi Macy's Pumpkin Spice Women’s Novelty Socks MeMoi Spice up your sock drawer with these novelty socks. $6 at Macy's

20” D Pumpkin and Spice Wreath Mills Floral Macy's 20” D Pumpkin and Spice Wreath Mills Floral A pumpkin and spice-inspired wreath is a great fall decor piece. REGULARLY $138 $96.60 at Macy's

Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap Plantlife Amazon Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap Plantlife Made from pure essential oils, this pumpkin spice herbal soap boasts a warm and spicy aroma. Feel free to consult your dermatologists before use. $7 at Amazon

