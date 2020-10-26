Shopping

Shop Pumpkin Spice Everything for National Pumpkin Day

By Latifah Muhammad‍
October 26th is the day to celebrate all things pumpkin. It's National Pumpkin Day!

In preparation of sweater weather and changing leaves, ET Style dug around and found some of the best pumpkin and pumpkin spice-inspired items from Sephora, Too Faced, Voluspa, Bobbi Brown, Plantlife, and more, to get you in the mood for fall.

The autumn equinox offers up your favorite fall essentials from perfumes and fragrances, to makeup and skincare, scented candles, cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, hoodies and socks, stylist boots, fall decor items, floral wreaths, warm hats, rich fragrances, and calming essential oils. Shoppers can get their favorite fall items from Nordstrom, Macy's, and Amazon, without leaving the comfort of home. 

If you’re not a fan of pumpkin spice, don’t worry! There are a bunch of scents that connect to fall, including sandalwood, palo santo, sweet vanillas, cinnamon, apple pie, brown sugar, and apple cider.

See our best pumpkin spice items and other fall essentials. 

Fall Pillow Covers
CDWERD
CDWERD Fall Pillow Covers 18x18 Inches Fall Decorations Thanksgiving Farmhouse Throw Pillowcase Autumn Pumpkin Cushion Case
Amazon
Fall Pillow Covers
CDWERD

These Fall Pillow Covers are exactly what you need to add some pumpkin spice to your living room decor.

REGULARLY $15.99

24-OZ Pumpkin Cocotte
Staub Ceramics
24-OZ PUMPKIN COCOTTE
Zwilling
24-OZ Pumpkin Cocotte
Staub Ceramics

Add this stylish Staub Ceramic Pumpkin Cocotte to your fall kitchen table decor while showing off your soups, casseroles, and vegetables.

REGULARLY $65.00

Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Truffle Dozen Box
Milk Bar
Milk Bar PUMPKIN DULCE DE LECHE TRUFFLE DOZEN BOX
Milk Bar
Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Truffle Dozen Box
Milk Bar

These Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Truffles are a bite-sized version of our Fall favorite Pumpkin Cake.

Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle
Voluspa
VOLUSPA Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle
Sephora
Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle
Voluspa

This Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle provides the perfect scent for your fall mood. 

Mini Pumpkin Cocotte, .5 QT
Staub
STAUB MINI PUMPKIN COCOTTE, .5 QT
Sur La Table
Mini Pumpkin Cocotte, .5 QT
Staub

This Staub Mini Pumpkin Cocotte is perfect for individual servings of soups and stews during dinner. This Staub Mini Pumpkin is over 50% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $50

Crushed Liquid Lipstick
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lipstick
Nordstrom
Crushed Liquid Lipstick
Bobbi Brown

Turns heads with this fall-inspired liquid lipstick from Bobbi Brown. 

Mini Pumpkin Infused Brush Set
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Mini Pumpkin Infused Brush Set
Sepohora
Mini Pumpkin Infused Brush Set
Sephora Collection

A four-piece brush set infused with pumpkin. 

Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Cake
Milk Bar
Milk Bar PUMPKIN DULCE DE LECHE CAKE
Milk Bar
Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Cake
Milk Bar

This Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Cake is the perfect dessert for your family dinner this fall.

Spiced Pumpkin Soy Candle
P.F. Candle Co.
P.F Candle Co. Spiced Pumpkin Soy Candle
Nordstrom
Spiced Pumpkin Soy Candle
P.F. Candle Co.

A limited-edition handmade soy candle poured into an apothecary-inspired jar.

Sexy No. 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Eau de Parfum
Trish McEvoy
Trish McEvoy Sexy No. 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Sexy No. 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Eau de Parfum
Trish McEvoy

This spicy and seductive scent comes to life with hints of blackberry, and rich vanilla musk.

Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate
Arcona
Arcona Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate
Nordstrom
Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate
Arcona

A natural and light body lotion that’s perfect for pumpkin spice lovers. Feel free to consult your dermatologist before use. 

100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack
Burt’s Bees
Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack
Amazon
100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack
Burt’s Bees

Keep your lips moisturized with Burt’s Bees lip balm fall variety pack. 

Pumpkin Spice Women’s Novelty Socks
MeMoi
MeMoi Pumpkin Spice Women’s Novelty Socks
Macy's
Pumpkin Spice Women’s Novelty Socks
MeMoi

Spice up your sock drawer with these novelty socks.

20” D Pumpkin and Spice Wreath
Mills Floral
Mills Floral 20” D Pumpkin and Spice Wreath
Macy's
20” D Pumpkin and Spice Wreath
Mills Floral

A pumpkin and spice-inspired wreath is a great fall decor piece. 

REGULARLY $138

Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap
Plantlife
Plantlife Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap
Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap
Plantlife

Made from pure essential oils, this pumpkin spice herbal soap boasts a warm and spicy aroma. Feel free to consult your dermatologists before use.  

