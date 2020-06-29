Shopping

Shop Sandals at Up to 60% off at the Amazon Summer Sale: Save on See by Chloe, Vince and Lucky

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Sandals Deals
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals for the summer season with Amazon's Big Style Sale. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip flops. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of fashion brands to shop and good sale prices on select styles. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out this weekt across fashion categories this weekend including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back this week for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale.

Pair these sequin sandals from Tabitha Simmons with your favorite summer look.

'Betty' Satin Flat Sandal w/Sequin Straps
Tabitha Simmons
'Betty' Satin Flat Sandal w/Sequin Straps
Amazon
'Betty' Satin Flat Sandal w/Sequin Straps
Tabitha Simmons
REGULARLY $675

The perfect time to catch a deal on this luxury shoe. 

'Eve' Strappy Heeled Sandal, 100MM Heel
Tabitha Simmons
'Eve' Strappy Heeled Sandal, 100MM Heel
Amazon
'Eve' Strappy Heeled Sandal, 100MM Heel
Tabitha Simmons
REGULARLY $595

Check out the snake skin on these cute black slides from Dolce Vita.

Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black
Dolce Vita
Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black
Amazon
Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black
Dolce Vita
REGULARLY $122

Comfy metallic T-strap sandals.  

Gladiator T-Strap Thong Sandal
Rohb by Joyce Azria
Rohb Gladiator T-Strap Thong Sandal
Amazon
Gladiator T-Strap Thong Sandal
Rohb by Joyce Azria
REGULARLY $29.98

Stylish sandals made with vegan leather. 

Brazilia & Brazilia Low Heel Sandal
Rohb by Joyce Azria
Rohb by Joyce Azria Brazilia & Brazilia Low Heel Sandal
Amazon
Brazilia & Brazilia Low Heel Sandal
Rohb by Joyce Azria

This chunky round heel sandal is the perfect shoe for the summer.

Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita
Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Amazon
Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita
REGULARLY $122

 Score a deal on these comfortable and stylish designer espadrilles from See by Chloe.

Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
Amazon
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe
REGULARLY $215

You can walk a mile in these cute and comfortable white leather block sandals by Stuart Weitzman. 

Women's Merinda Block Sandals
Stuart Weitzman
Women's Merinda Block Sandals
Amazon
Women's Merinda Block Sandals
Stuart Weitzman
REGULARLY $395

Have the perfect balance of comfort and style with these Vince leather sandals.

Women's Glyn Slides
Vince
Women's Glyn Slides
Amazon
Women's Glyn Slides
Vince
REGULARLY $250

Foam sandal by Crocs with a wedge silhouette perfect for any outfit. 

Heels Open Toe Sandals
Crocs
Heels Open Toe Sandals
Amazon
Heels Open Toe Sandals
Crocs
REGULARLY $44.99

Pair this UGG sandal with a cute summer dress and you're ready for the town! 

Braelynn Flat Sandal
UGG
Braelynn Flat Sandal
Amazon
Braelynn Flat Sandal
UGG
REGULARLY $120

Make a statement with this platform wedge sandal from Lucky Brand.

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
REGULARLY $99

A simple sandal that can be paired with any outfit. 

Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand
Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Amazon
Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand
REGULARLY $79

This minimalist, block-heeled Schutz sandal will pair easily with everything from workwear staples to your favorite dress.  

Maribel Sandals
SCHUTZ
SCHUTZ Women's Maribel Sandals
Amazon
Maribel Sandals
SCHUTZ
REGULARLY $145

This elegant sandal can take you from date night to a formal event.

Rina Sandals
SCHUTZ
SCHUTZ Women's Rina Sandals
Amazon
Rina Sandals
SCHUTZ
REGULARLY $175

In case you haven't heard, flip flops are back. 

Tippie Sandals
Steven by Steve Madden
Steven Women's Tippie Sandals
Amazon
Tippie Sandals
Steven by Steve Madden
REGULARLY $101

The comfy, ugly-cute sandal you didn't know you needed. 

On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
REGULARLY $50

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

