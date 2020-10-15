Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Baby Essentials

Prime Day 2020 is here! Amazon's biggest sale event of the year is already almost over. From Oct. 13 to 14, the online retailer giant is offering can't-miss deals across multiple categories.

Now's the perfect time to start holiday shopping or grab deals for the whole family, including your little ones. A range of kids and baby products are on sale during Prime Day. Shop clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items.

Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of additional discounts on tons of other times including, electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and more.

Be sure to log into your Prime account to unlock all the discounts. If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial. Plus, don't forget to check out more amazing deals from more of our favorite retailers such as Target's Deal Days and Walmart's Save Big event.

Shop our top picks below and check back as we update you more on the best deals from Prime Day.

3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller Summer Amazon 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller Summer A lightweight stroller is a must. $61 at Amazon

Microwave Steam Sterilizer Dr. Brown's Amazon Microwave Steam Sterilizer Dr. Brown's It's never been easier to clean baby's bottles. $21 at Amazon

Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat Graco Amazon Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat Graco Once your baby has outgrown the infant seat, this convertible carseat will be the only one you need. $145 at Amazon

Kids Travel Tray Lusso Gear Amazon Kids Travel Tray Lusso Gear Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. $19 at Amazon

Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera JLB7tech Amazon Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera JLB7tech A versatile video monitor to keep an eye on baby. $47 on Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals - Fashion, TVs, Smart Home & More

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 70% on These Fashion Deals

The Best Home Decor Deals From Amazon Prime Day

The Best Deals at the Walmart Big Save Event

Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime -- All You Need to Know

Target Deal Days to Compete With Amazon Prime Day This Week

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Levi's Jean Jackets $35 and Up at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 70% on Calvin Klein Underwear

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 70% on These Fashion Deals

Levi's Jeans Are 40% for Amazon Prime Day