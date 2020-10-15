Shopping

Shop the Best Cozy Fashion Deals We've Found From Prime Day 2020

By ETonline Staff
Prime Day 2020 is over; however, the deals are not going away.!

You're probably wearing some form of loungewear as you're reading this -- why not stock up on more cozy pieces during the biggest shopping day of the year? Score a deal or discount on your purchase from nearly every category during Amazon Prime Day 2020, which runs from Oct. 13-14 and is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, and make sure you check out the loungewear section.

So what exactly constitutes loungewear? Leggings, of course, plus pajama sets and other sleepwear, sweatpants, shorts with a drawstring waist or elastic waist, boyfriend-style tops, robes, athleisure pieces -- basically anything in a soft, comfy fabric. Loungewear brands on sale right now include Calvin Klein, PJ Harlow, Josie By Josie Natori, Honeydew Intimates and so many more. 

Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit! 

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on stylish loungewear pieces of all kinds.

Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Lounge Set
An on-trend lounge set by Honeydew Intimates featuring a tie-dye printed sweatshirt and sweatpants. 

REGULARLY $54

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Grab this limited-time deal on the popular Calvin Klein logo tape bralettte to pair with sweatpants and leggings at home. 

REGULARLY $28

PJ Harlow Amelia Cardigan
A cozy cardigan by PJ Harlow with open front and longline silhouette. 

REGULARLY $54

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga leggings are so comfy! Grab this high-waisted legging for 15% off. 

REGULARLY $99

Josie By Josie Natori PJ Set
Wear this feminine floral cami and pant set from Josie By Josie Natori as loungewear or pajamas. 

REGULARLY $62.67

Kendall + Kylie Women's Notched Collar Boxer Set
Wear this Dalmatian-print long-sleeved shirt and boxers set to bed and keep it on for your Netflix binge the next morning.

REGULARLY $58

Kenneth Cole New York Womens Peggy Faux Fur Open Toe Slide Sandals
Scoot around your apartment in style with these fuzzy open toe slippers from Kenneth Cole New York. They're also available in black.

REGULARLY $70

ROSKIKI Womens 2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set
Wear this cozy and stylish 2 piece Tie Dye set for your fall nights.

ZESICA Women's Tie Dye Printed One Piece Jumpsuit
Lounge around this fall in this one piece jumpsuit.

Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.

REGULARLY $55

Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. 

find. Tapered Velour Joggers
Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail. 

Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller. 

REGULARLY $20

Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
A jumpsuit reserved for nights in. 

Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back. 

Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Comfy sweatpants for under $8? Yes, please. 

REGULARLY $16

