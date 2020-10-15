Shopping

Shop the Best Designer Purse Deals From Amazon Prime Day

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Michael Kors Handbags
Looking for a great bag? Amazon Prime Day has you covered! After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual mega-sale has officially returned with major markdowns on designer handbags. Now's your chance to get that cute Kate Spade bag that goes with everything or the Rebecca Minkoff purse that you've been eyeing for months.

This year’s shopping extravaganza takes place from Oct. 13-14, giving you just two days to access deep discounts on a bunch of different handbags styles, including tote bags, over the shoulder bags, crossbody bags, satchels, leather handbags, eco-friendly handbags, clutch purses, hobo bags and mini purses. Michael Kors, Adidas, Coach, Guess, Puma, Calvin Klein, Levi's, Under Armour, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi and Fossil are just some of the other designer brands participating in Prime Day.

Kicking off more than a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect way to get a head start on your holiday shopping list. Bargain hunters will find price cuts on electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, cozy sweaters for fall and winter, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, winter coats, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, furniture, bedding and more. 

The big sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime Members, so make sure you’re logged into your account to access free two-day shipping on select items. You can even download the Amazon app to get deals sent directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Since there’s not much time before the sale ends, we scoured through tons of items to find the best deals on handbags. Check out our selection below, and be sure to circle back to ET Style for more sales! 

Riviera Tote
The Sak
The Sak Riviera Tote
Riviera Tote
The Sak

A handmade crochet bag to be added to your fall looks.

REGULARLY $74

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye

The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 42% off or $142 off the retail price, while supplies last. 

ORIGINALLY $388

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Kate Spade New York
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Kate Spade New York

This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $303.49

Sindy Hobo
Frye
Frye Sindy Hobo
Sindy Hobo
Frye

This Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with moto multi buckles on sides of bag and studs on shoulder strap.

REGULARLY $228

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye

This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 82% off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last).

REGULARLY $148

New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel
Kate Spade
New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel
New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel
Kate Spade

This medium sized crossbody satchel bag in a cherry chocolate color is perfect for the fall. Save 54% on this bag while supplies last.

REGULARLY $379

Odessa Crossbody
Frye
Frye Odessa Crossbody
Odessa Crossbody
Frye

The Frye Odessa Crossbody is 100% leather with studded detail. You can get this on trend crossbody for $75, while supplies last

REGULARLY $178

Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $182 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye

This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag comes in six different colors and is 62% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Women's Casual Classics
The Sak
Women's Casual Classics
Women's Casual Classics
The Sak

The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for summer.

REGULARLY $69

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York

The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Prime Day, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York

Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. It's on sale in three different colors starting at $109.99.

REGULARLY $198

Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Frye
Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Frye

This Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag is $308.40 off the retail price. It comes in dark taupe and natural.

REGULARLY $428

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch

The Gemini Link Canvas Backpack features the signature Gemini link motif from Tory Burch.

REGULARLY $258

Large Liz Shopper Tote
MCM
MCM Large Liz Shopper Tote
Large Liz Shopper Tote
MCM

Take 15% off the MCM logo shopper tote. 

REGULARLY $650

Nova Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Nova Backpack
Nova Backpack
Herschel

Save 40% on the popular Herschel Nova backpack in a pretty rosewater pastel hue. 

REGULARLY $69.99

Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag
Botkier
Botkier Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag
Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag
Botkier

A chic color-blocked Botkier cross-body bag with top handle. 

REGULARLY $198

Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye
Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye

This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 46% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style.

REGULARLY $388

Galilini Dome Satchel Handbag
Aldo
Aldo Galilini Dome Satchel Handbag
Galilini Dome Satchel Handbag
Aldo

A light pink satchel by Aldo, adorned with a fun pom pom charm. 

REGULARLY $70

Reed Flap Crossbody
Frye
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
Reed Flap Crossbody
Frye

This fun Frye crossbody bag is available in four colors, and we're partial to this blue one, called Sky.

REGULARLY $228

Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Frye
FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Frye

The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is made with antique leather and is $120 off the retail price. This purse comes in six different colors too!

REGULARLY $242.45

Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Women's Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Tory Burch

Score big savings on this cute little bag from Tory Burch.

REGULARLY $248

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

An all-black quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff to match any outfit.

REGULARLY $195

Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York New Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel.
REGULARLY $298

Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
Coach
COACH Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
Coach
We love a good Coach tote, and this one is 20% off during the Amazon Prime Day shopping event.
REGULARLY $158.99

Masher
Ted Baker
Ted Baker Masher
Masher
Ted Baker

There are Prime Day deals for men's bags, too! Score this Ted Baker weekend bag for 20% off.

REGULARLY $116.70

