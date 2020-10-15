Shopping

Shop the Best Home Decor Deals Still Available From Prime Day 2020

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Whether you’re furnishing your home or picking up a housewarming gift for someone special, finding the right decor pieces can be a daunting task. Luckily, Prime Day deals are still here with major price cuts, just in time for the holidays.

The annual sale served up hot deals on a variety of pieces for your apartment, dorm room, house, home office or any other space that could use a decorative touch. Now's your chance to save big on tons of discounted items, including bedding, throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, clocks and other necessities. 

Amazon Prime Day 2020 took place from Oct. 13-14, giving shoppers a head start on your holiday shopping list before Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kick off the holiday shopping season. Besides home decor, the mega Amazon sale offers discounts on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, men's clothing, designer handbags, cozy sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, camping gear and travel gear. Prime Day shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands. 

The shopping event is exclusively for Prime Members, so make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Since you only had two days to access these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals still available from Amazon Prime Day 2020. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items! 

Table Lamp Emerald Green, 2 Count
Décor Therapy
Décor Therapy Table Lamps Emerald Green
Amazon
Table Lamp Emerald Green, 2 Count
Décor Therapy

Décor Therapy’s oval shaped emerald green lamps add a touch of elegance to any space. 

REGULARLY $89.99

Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set
AOZITA
AOZITA Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set, 4 pcs
Amazon
Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set
AOZITA

Aozita’s four-piece mason jar accessories set is a great rustic decor item for your bathroom. 

REGULARLY $27.99

Laundry Runner Rug, 20” x 59”
Ottomanson
Ottomanson Laundry Runner Rug, 20” x 59”
Amazon
Laundry Runner Rug, 20” x 59”
Ottomanson

A durable, stain-resistant, non-slip laundry room rug at an affordable price. 

REGULARLY $14.99

Velvet Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers
MIULEE
MIULEE Pack of 2, Velvet Soft Solid Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers Set
Amazon
Velvet Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers
MIULEE

These Miulle Velvet Throw Pillow Covers comes in 32 colors and 8 sizes.

Vintage Wall Sconces
Licperron
Vintage Wall Sconce Licperron Black Antique 240 Degree Adjustable Industrial Wall Light for Restaurants Galleries Aisle Kitchen Room Doorway 3 Pack.
Amazon
Vintage Wall Sconces
Licperron

These Licperron Black Vintage Wall Sconces are a great addition to your kitchen, doorway, and more. 

REGULARLY $55.99

5 Shelf Bookshelf
DEWEL
5 Shelf Bookshelf DEWEL 70 inch
Amazon
5 Shelf Bookshelf
DEWEL

This Dewel Five Shelf Bookshelf is the perfect size to hold all of your books and home decor. This Dewel Five Shelf bookshelf is 15% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $129.99

Plastic Planter
HOMENOTE
Plastic Planter, HOMENOTE
Amazon
Plastic Planter
HOMENOTE

This Homenote Plastic Planter is a best seller! This Homenote Plastic Planter comes in 4 colors.

Chevron Pouf
Signature Design by Ashley
Signature Design by Ashley - Chevron Pouf - Traditional - Blue
Amazon
Chevron Pouf
Signature Design by Ashley

This Pouf from Signature Design by Ashley is a handmade woven pouf thats a perfect match for any bedroom or living room. This Signature Design by Ashley is sturdy enough to use as a seat or an ottoman.

REGULARLY $146.95

Succulent Plants (5 Pack)
Plants for Pets
Succulent Plants (5 Pack), by Plants for Pets
Amazon
Succulent Plants (5 Pack)
Plants for Pets

Add a little greenery to your home and improve your air quality while you're at it with these five Succulent Plants by Plants for Pets.

REGULARLY $20.02

Throw Pillow Covers
Inspired Ivory
Throw Pillow Covers and Cases by Inspired Ivory
Amazon
Throw Pillow Covers
Inspired Ivory

A set of Throw Pillow Covers by Inspired Ivory to add a modern touch to your living room this fall. This set of four pillow covers is 40% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $69.94

Accent Velvet Chair
Duhome
Duhome Modern Accent Velvet Chairs Dining Chairs Single Sofa Comfy Upholstered Arm Chair Living Room Furniture Mid-Century Leisure Lounge Chairs with Golden Metal Frame Legs 1 PCS Pink
Amazon
Accent Velvet Chair
Duhome

Add a pop of color to your living room or bedroom with this Duhome Accent Velvet Chair. This Duhome Accent Velvet Chair comes in nine colors.

REGULARLY $119.99

Vanity Set
VASAGLE
VASAGLE Vanity Set with Flip Top Mirror Makeup Dressing Table Writing Desk
Amazon
Vanity Set
VASAGLE

A Vanity Set that duals as dressing table and a writing desk. This Vanity Set comes with removable organizers and a cushioned stool.

Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
Nestl
Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
Amazon
Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
Nestl

This Nestl 3 Piece Duvet set comes complete from their Hotel Collection with a comforter and two pillow shams.

Small Round Metal Frame Mirror
Beauty4U
Beauty4U Small Round Metal Frame Mirror,
Amazon
Small Round Metal Frame Mirror
Beauty4U

Add some light and space to your home with this Round Metal Frame Mirror. Hang it in your entryway, living room, bedroom or office.

Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72
Volens
Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders Set of 72
Amazon
Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72
Volens

A set of 72 gold votive candles is perfect for decorating your home and having plenty of backups. Use these candles at the dinner table, in a spa-inspired bath or on a date night at home.

Rustic Floating Shelves
SRIWATANA
SRIWATANA Rustic Floating Shelves
Amazon
Rustic Floating Shelves
SRIWATANA

These floating wood shelves are perfect for truly any room and come in white, black, gray and rustic wood (pictured above).

Throw Blanket
Bourina
Bourina Coral Throw Blanket
Amazon
Throw Blanket
Bourina

Toss this Bourina Throw Blanket on your couch to add an accent color to your living room decor. This throw blanket comes in 17 colors.

100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter
Cosybay
Cosybay 100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter
Amazon
100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter
Cosybay

Cozy up for the fall and winter in the Cosybay 100% cotton quilted down comforter, offered in feather and down alternative styles. 

REGULARLY $89.99

8x10 Picture Frame
Sindcom
Sindcom 8x10 Picture Frame
Amazon
8x10 Picture Frame
Sindcom

A set of three 8x10 glass faced frames add a modern look to your home while displaying photos of your loved ones and unique art.

REGULARLY $17.99

Echo Wall Clock Disney Mickey Mouse Edition
Amazon
Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition
Amazon
Echo Wall Clock Disney Mickey Mouse Edition
Amazon

This cute Mickey Mouses wall clock syncs with your Amazon Echo device to keep you on schedule. This Prime Day deal makes a great holiday gift for your smart home–obsessed friends and family.

Zinus Benton Sofa
Zinus
Zinus Benton, Sofa, Stone Grey
Amazon
Zinus Benton Sofa
Zinus

Lounge in style on the Zinus Benton sofa. The slate gray color fits in in just about any room, and it's also available in loveseat size. 

Desta Area Rug
Artistic Weavers
Artistic Weavers Desta Blue/White Area Rug
Amazon
Desta Area Rug
Artistic Weavers

Pull any room together with the Desta blue and white area rug by Artistic Weavers. The 7'10" x 10'2" size is just under 60% off for Prime Day. 

REGULARLY $205

 

