Shop the Best Home Decor Deals Still Available From Prime Day 2020

Table Lamp Emerald Green, 2 Count Décor Therapy Amazon Table Lamp Emerald Green, 2 Count Décor Therapy Décor Therapy’s oval shaped emerald green lamps add a touch of elegance to any space. REGULARLY $89.99 $70.90 at Amazon

Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set AOZITA Amazon Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set AOZITA Aozita’s four-piece mason jar accessories set is a great rustic decor item for your bathroom. REGULARLY $27.99 $22.99 at Amazon

Velvet Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers MIULEE Amazon Velvet Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers MIULEE These Miulle Velvet Throw Pillow Covers comes in 32 colors and 8 sizes. $11.99 at Amazon

Vintage Wall Sconces Licperron Amazon Vintage Wall Sconces Licperron These Licperron Black Vintage Wall Sconces are a great addition to your kitchen, doorway, and more. REGULARLY $55.99 $39.99 at Amazon

5 Shelf Bookshelf DEWEL Amazon 5 Shelf Bookshelf DEWEL This Dewel Five Shelf Bookshelf is the perfect size to hold all of your books and home decor. This Dewel Five Shelf bookshelf is 15% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $129.99 $110.49 at Amazon

Plastic Planter HOMENOTE Amazon Plastic Planter HOMENOTE This Homenote Plastic Planter is a best seller! This Homenote Plastic Planter comes in 4 colors. $16.99 at Amazon

Chevron Pouf Signature Design by Ashley Amazon Chevron Pouf Signature Design by Ashley This Pouf from Signature Design by Ashley is a handmade woven pouf thats a perfect match for any bedroom or living room. This Signature Design by Ashley is sturdy enough to use as a seat or an ottoman. REGULARLY $146.95 $76.49 at Amazon

Succulent Plants (5 Pack) Plants for Pets Amazon Succulent Plants (5 Pack) Plants for Pets Add a little greenery to your home and improve your air quality while you're at it with these five Succulent Plants by Plants for Pets. REGULARLY $20.02 $15.98 at Amazon

Throw Pillow Covers Inspired Ivory Amazon Throw Pillow Covers Inspired Ivory A set of Throw Pillow Covers by Inspired Ivory to add a modern touch to your living room this fall. This set of four pillow covers is 40% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $69.94 $41.97 at Amazon

Accent Velvet Chair Duhome Amazon Accent Velvet Chair Duhome Add a pop of color to your living room or bedroom with this Duhome Accent Velvet Chair. This Duhome Accent Velvet Chair comes in nine colors. REGULARLY $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Vanity Set VASAGLE Amazon Vanity Set VASAGLE A Vanity Set that duals as dressing table and a writing desk. This Vanity Set comes with removable organizers and a cushioned stool. $161.05 at Amazon

Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set Nestl Amazon Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set Nestl This Nestl 3 Piece Duvet set comes complete from their Hotel Collection with a comforter and two pillow shams. $31.45 and up at Amazon

Small Round Metal Frame Mirror Beauty4U Amazon Small Round Metal Frame Mirror Beauty4U Add some light and space to your home with this Round Metal Frame Mirror. Hang it in your entryway, living room, bedroom or office. $45.99 at Amazon

Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72 Volens Amazon Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72 Volens A set of 72 gold votive candles is perfect for decorating your home and having plenty of backups. Use these candles at the dinner table, in a spa-inspired bath or on a date night at home. $60.59 at Amazon

Rustic Floating Shelves SRIWATANA Amazon Rustic Floating Shelves SRIWATANA These floating wood shelves are perfect for truly any room and come in white, black, gray and rustic wood (pictured above). $19.99 at Amazon

Throw Blanket Bourina Amazon Throw Blanket Bourina Toss this Bourina Throw Blanket on your couch to add an accent color to your living room decor. This throw blanket comes in 17 colors. $23.99 at Amazon

100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter Cosybay Amazon 100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter Cosybay Cozy up for the fall and winter in the Cosybay 100% cotton quilted down comforter, offered in feather and down alternative styles. REGULARLY $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

8x10 Picture Frame Sindcom Amazon 8x10 Picture Frame Sindcom A set of three 8x10 glass faced frames add a modern look to your home while displaying photos of your loved ones and unique art. REGULARLY $17.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Echo Wall Clock Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Amazon Amazon Echo Wall Clock Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Amazon This cute Mickey Mouses wall clock syncs with your Amazon Echo device to keep you on schedule. This Prime Day deal makes a great holiday gift for your smart home–obsessed friends and family. $49.99 at Amazon

Zinus Benton Sofa Zinus Amazon Zinus Benton Sofa Zinus Lounge in style on the Zinus Benton sofa. The slate gray color fits in in just about any room, and it's also available in loveseat size. $410 at Amazon

Desta Area Rug Artistic Weavers Amazon Desta Area Rug Artistic Weavers Pull any room together with the Desta blue and white area rug by Artistic Weavers. The 7'10" x 10'2" size is just under 60% off for Prime Day. REGULARLY $205 $122.12 at Amazon

