Shop the Best Home Decor Deals Still Available From Prime Day 2020
Whether you’re furnishing your home or picking up a housewarming gift for someone special, finding the right decor pieces can be a daunting task. Luckily, Prime Day deals are still here with major price cuts, just in time for the holidays.
The annual sale served up hot deals on a variety of pieces for your apartment, dorm room, house, home office or any other space that could use a decorative touch. Now's your chance to save big on tons of discounted items, including bedding, throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, clocks and other necessities.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 took place from Oct. 13-14, giving shoppers a head start on your holiday shopping list before Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kick off the holiday shopping season. Besides home decor, the mega Amazon sale offers discounts on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, men's clothing, designer handbags, cozy sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, camping gear and travel gear. Prime Day shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands.
The shopping event is exclusively for Prime Members, so make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.
Since you only had two days to access these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals still available from Amazon Prime Day 2020. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items!
Décor Therapy’s oval shaped emerald green lamps add a touch of elegance to any space.
Aozita’s four-piece mason jar accessories set is a great rustic decor item for your bathroom.
A durable, stain-resistant, non-slip laundry room rug at an affordable price.
These Miulle Velvet Throw Pillow Covers comes in 32 colors and 8 sizes.
These Licperron Black Vintage Wall Sconces are a great addition to your kitchen, doorway, and more.
This Dewel Five Shelf Bookshelf is the perfect size to hold all of your books and home decor. This Dewel Five Shelf bookshelf is 15% off, while supplies last.
This Homenote Plastic Planter is a best seller! This Homenote Plastic Planter comes in 4 colors.
This Pouf from Signature Design by Ashley is a handmade woven pouf thats a perfect match for any bedroom or living room. This Signature Design by Ashley is sturdy enough to use as a seat or an ottoman.
Add a little greenery to your home and improve your air quality while you're at it with these five Succulent Plants by Plants for Pets.
A set of Throw Pillow Covers by Inspired Ivory to add a modern touch to your living room this fall. This set of four pillow covers is 40% off, while supplies last.
Add a pop of color to your living room or bedroom with this Duhome Accent Velvet Chair. This Duhome Accent Velvet Chair comes in nine colors.
A Vanity Set that duals as dressing table and a writing desk. This Vanity Set comes with removable organizers and a cushioned stool.
This Nestl 3 Piece Duvet set comes complete from their Hotel Collection with a comforter and two pillow shams.
Add some light and space to your home with this Round Metal Frame Mirror. Hang it in your entryway, living room, bedroom or office.
A set of 72 gold votive candles is perfect for decorating your home and having plenty of backups. Use these candles at the dinner table, in a spa-inspired bath or on a date night at home.
These floating wood shelves are perfect for truly any room and come in white, black, gray and rustic wood (pictured above).
Toss this Bourina Throw Blanket on your couch to add an accent color to your living room decor. This throw blanket comes in 17 colors.
Cozy up for the fall and winter in the Cosybay 100% cotton quilted down comforter, offered in feather and down alternative styles.
A set of three 8x10 glass faced frames add a modern look to your home while displaying photos of your loved ones and unique art.
This cute Mickey Mouses wall clock syncs with your Amazon Echo device to keep you on schedule. This Prime Day deal makes a great holiday gift for your smart home–obsessed friends and family.
Lounge in style on the Zinus Benton sofa. The slate gray color fits in in just about any room, and it's also available in loveseat size.
Pull any room together with the Desta blue and white area rug by Artistic Weavers. The 7'10" x 10'2" size is just under 60% off for Prime Day.
