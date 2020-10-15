Shopping

Shop the Best Shoe Deals From Prime Day Starting at $13

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Prime Day 2020 is finally here -- and so are the deals on shoes! With the weather getting colder and the holiday season kicking off soon, it’s never too early to step up your shoe game. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon’s annual mega sale was pushed back to Oct. 13 and 14, meaning you have 48 hours to access major price cuts. Amazon Prime Day 2020 offers a huge selection to feed your shoe obsession and fill your holiday gift list from big brands such as Aldo, Keds, Soludos, Ecco, Jeffrey Campbell, APL, Dr. Martens and so many more.

Shoe lovers will find great Amazon deals on designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months. 

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

And shoes aren’t the only thing on sale. Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of discounts on tons of other items, including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more. 

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event. 

Because the sale is tailor-made for Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit! 

Needless to say, there’s a lot to choose from right now. To save you some time, we rounded up some of the best shoe deals from Amazon Prime Day. See our picks below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts! 

Shop the best shoe deals from Prime Day 2020, along with more footwear deals from Shopbop's Amazon store.

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. 

REGULARLY $99

Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are $124 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $154.99

Women's Charlotte Wedge
Women's Charlotte Wedge
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.

REGULARLY $125.03

Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color.

REGULARLY $100

Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors.

REGULARLY $99

Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Score 21% off this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. 

REGULARLY $135

Glyn Platform Espadrilles
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are linen and have a 2.75-inch braided jute platform.

ORIGINALLY $255

Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics.

REGULARLY $89

Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Step out and make a statement. These pink pumps by Jeffrey Campbell are 40% off, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $160

Women's Leah Cutout Block Heel
Women's Leah Cutout Block Heel
These classy block heel shoes by Sam Edelman are 36% off for Amazon Prime Day, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $48

Classic Mini Fluff Boot
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
A classic Ugg mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. 

REGULARLY $150

Classic Femme Mini Boot
Classic Femme Mini Boot
A wedge heel boot perfect to wear with leggings, jeans, or dresses this fall.

REGULARLY $169.95

Hazel Ankle Boot
Hazel Ankle Boot
This Ugg waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache.  

REGULARLY $150

Collette Heel
Collette Heel
These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out.

REGULARLY $263.64

Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This boot comes in three different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outwear style. 

REGULARLY $70

Gayle Pump
Gayle Pump
These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $109

Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price!

Women's Ballet Flat
Women's Ballet Flat
These ballet flats come in a variety of colors and you can dress them up or down.

REGULARLY $21.30

Packer Booties
Packer Booties
Don't miss out on this huge discount on versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties. 

REGULARLY $130

Jackpots - Out Tonight
Jackpots - Out Tonight
An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. 

REGULARLY $65

Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. 

REGULARLY $70

Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Warm, plush, non-slip men’s loafer slippers lined with soft faux fur. 

Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for warm weather. 

REGULARLY $95

Techloom Bliss Sneakers
Techloom Bliss Sneakers
Hurry! APL shoes are rarely on sale. Save $30 on this stylish and functional slip-on athletic sneaker. 

REGULARLY $200

Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal
Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal
A men's leather sandal by Rockport with cushioned footbed for everyday wear. 

REGULARLY $80

Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer
Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer
Chic and comfortable loafer flats by Aldo. 

REGULARLY $65.38

Champion Canvas Sneaker
Champion Canvas Sneaker
Looking for a classic white sneaker? This classic canvas Keds pair is a staple. 

REGULARLY $50

Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
We love this lace-up leather men's sneaker from Ecco. 

REGULARLY $109.95

