Shop The Best Way Day 2022 Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Patio Chairs at Wayfair Now
If you've been holding off on upgrading your outdoor living space this year — waiting for the absolute best deal — this is your sign that now is finally the time to get your backyard space prepped. Wayfair's annual Way Day 2022 Sale is on right now. The major shopping event, happening April 27 and April 28 only, features hundreds of trending outdoor furniture pieces discounted up to 65% off.
With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on the essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got your covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and umbrellas, Way Day has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space for spring and summer.
Check out the best deals on outdoor furniture from Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale and shop ET's top picks below.
Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with 50% off this essential Adirondack chair.
This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.
Crafted from weather-resistant solid acacia wood, this loveseat is just the thing for helping you kick back with comfort outside.
Kick your feet up and unwind with Sol 72 Outdoor Peralez Wicker Rattan — the 5-person seater adds ample seating for outdoor festivities.
Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!
Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease.
Keep your outdoor backyard or patio space red hot all summer long with this sunset red-colored Wicker Rattan Seating set from Three Posts.
Outdoor entertaining just got a whole lot toastier — and more stylish — thanks to this Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater.
Stretch out your feet this spring on this pair of chairs and ottomans and rest comfortably.
Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, brown-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.
Give your patio space a cozy and inviting makeover with this 6-person seating set.
Keep warm and toasty even through the cooler spring nights with this Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit.
Make any patio more inviting with this striped rug.
Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.
These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available spring colors while they're 50% off.
RELATED CONTENT:
Wayfair Way Day 2022 Is Here: Shop the Best Deals Before They're Gone
Wayfair's Way Day 2022: Shop the Best Deals on Office Chairs
Wayfair Way Day 2022: The Best Deals on Mattresses and Bedding
West Elm Sale: Save Up to 50% on Furniture, Dinnerware and Decor
10 Outdoor Furniture Sales to Transform Your Backyard Space
The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Now