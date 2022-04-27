Shopping

Shop The Best Way Day 2022 Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Patio Chairs at Wayfair Now

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Wayfair Way Day 2022 Outdoor Furniture Deals
Wayfair

If you've been holding off on upgrading your outdoor living space this year — waiting for the absolute best deal — this is your sign that now is finally the time to get your backyard space prepped. Wayfair's annual Way Day 2022 Sale is on right now. The major shopping event, happening April 27 and April 28 only, features hundreds of trending outdoor furniture pieces discounted up to 65% off. 

With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on the essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got your covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and umbrellas, Way Day has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space for spring and summer.

Check out the best deals on outdoor furniture from Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale and shop ET's top picks below. 

Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with 50% off this essential Adirondack chair.

$250$124
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella

This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.

$728$276
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
Wayfair
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions

Crafted from weather-resistant solid acacia wood, this loveseat is just the thing for helping you kick back with comfort outside. 

$575$220
Sol 72 Outdoor Peralez 5-Person Seating Group
Sol 72 Outdoor Peralez Wicker Rattan
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Peralez 5-Person Seating Group

Kick your feet up and unwind with Sol 72 Outdoor Peralez Wicker Rattan — the 5-person seater adds ample seating for outdoor festivities.

$1,300$470
Metal Side Tables
Brayden Studio Metal Side Table
Wayfair
Metal Side Tables

Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!

$317$145
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. 

 

$220$115
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating
Wayfair
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating

Keep your outdoor backyard or patio space red hot all summer long with this sunset red-colored Wicker Rattan Seating set from Three Posts.

$5,340$3,500
Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater
Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater
Wayfair
Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater

Outdoor entertaining just got a whole lot toastier — and more stylish — thanks to this Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater.

$240$180
Takavor Wicker/Rattan 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Takavor Wicker/Rattan 2 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Takavor Wicker/Rattan 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions

Stretch out your feet this spring on this pair of chairs and ottomans and rest comfortably.

$540$480
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set

Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, brown-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.

$1,100$690
Sol 72 Wicker Rattan 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Sol 72 Outdoor Wragby Wicker Rattan
Wayfair
Sol 72 Wicker Rattan 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions

Give your patio space a cozy and inviting makeover with this 6-person seating set. 

$2,030$700
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Keep warm and toasty even through the cooler spring nights with this Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit.

$600$500
Bellino Striped Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug
Bellino Striped Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
Bellino Striped Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug

Make any patio more inviting with this striped rug.

$300$96
Metal 3-Piece Seating Group wit Rocking Chairs
Morrison Metal 2 - Person Seating Group
Wayfair
Metal 3-Piece Seating Group wit Rocking Chairs

Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.

$439$280
Hartington Adirondack Chair
Wayfair Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Adirondack Chair

These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available spring colors while they're 50% off.

$310$217

