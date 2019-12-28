Shop the Lululemon Sale -- New Markdowns on Leggings, Tops, Bras and More
Lululemon heard your New Year's resolution to get back into a workout routine, and they're here to help the best way they know how: with incredible savings on activewear.
If you missed out on the brand's massive Black Friday sale, pounce on your post-holiday chance to save big on leggings, pants, bras, tops, accessories and more. Select Lululemon prices have been slashed by more than 40%, so act ASAP before the pieces you want sell out.
A handy shopping tip: If the words "final sale" scare you, we suggest opting for one-size items, like hats, scarves and totes.
ET Style has rounded up the best of the best deals from the current Lululemon sale. Check out our favorites, including several best-sellers, below.
How many pairs of workout pants do you own that are not a solid color? Liven things up with these striped high-rise crops. (And if you are vehemently opposed to a pattern, these pants are on sale in a pretty pastel green -- only a few sizes remain!)
Tie it up or let it hang loose -- either way, this cotton top is a flattering addition to your yoga wardrobe.
Lace detailing on the pockets and back add unexpected delicate touches to this windproof and water-repellent jacket.
Legwarmers couldn’t stay out of style for too long because they’re just so darn useful. Made with a touch of cashmere, these Lululemon versions are way chicer than the ones you’re picturing from the ’80s.
A little tie-dye, a little striping, a lot of functional style for your next HIIT workout.
Meet your winter LBD (Lululemon black dress): a cashmere-blend piece intended for any kind of cold-weather activity or outing. Pair with your favorite sneaks or booties.
These lightweight pants are super comfortable -- and almost sold out online. Hurry!
These seamless tights have the tiniest amount of detailing around the bum -- and the biggest amount of comfort throughout. Perfect for both on and off the mat.
This smooth and comfy underwire-free bra lifts, shapes and covers. Basically, it's the perfect everyday bra.
These comfy, versatile workout pants will take you from bootcamp to spin and everywhere in between (like the grocery store).
Not the heaviest sweater in your rotation, but the most breezy-chic.
There's a time and a place for short shorts; right now, we're all about these high-waist, mid-length biker shorts.
Show off your shoulders (and a little bit of leg) with this slim-fitting maxi.
This lightweight wrap will give you that extra layer you need to keep calm and cozy.
A skirt that's super cute, not too short and has pockets?! Sign us up.
Toss all your essentials in this crossbody mini and head to class, work, the gym and wherever else your day takes you.
A warm reversible, down-filled bomber that'll keep you dry and stylish.
A slim fit tank designed to wear for any kind of yoga session. Now that it's on sale, why not grab this in a couple different colors?
Your new go-to traveling pants for 2020. So comfy.
With this reversible beaut, you're basically getting two sweaters for the price of one.
