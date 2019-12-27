Shopping

Shop the Lululemon Sale -- Save Big on Leggings, Tops, Bras and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Lululemon Black Friday Sale graphic 1280
ETonline

Lululemon heard your New Year's resolution to get back into a workout routine, and they're here to help the best way they know how: with incredible savings on activewear. 

If you missed out on the brand's massive Black Friday sale, pounce on your post-holiday chance to save big on leggings, pants, bras, tops, accessories and more. Select Lululemon prices have been slashed by more than 40%, so act ASAP before the pieces you want sell out. 

A handy shopping tip: If the words "final sale" scare you, we suggest opting for one-size items, like hats, scarves and totes.

ET Style has rounded up the best of the best deals from the current Lululemon sale. Check out our favorites, including several best-sellers, below. 

Take Shape Bra
Lululemon
Lululemon Take Shape Bra
Lululemon
Take Shape Bra
Lululemon

This smooth and comfy underwire-free bra lifts, shapes and covers. Basically, it's the perfect everyday bra. 

REGULARLY $68

Wunder Under Crop (High-Rise) Full-On Luxtreme 21"
Lululemon
Lululemon Wunder Under Crop (High-Rise) Full-On Luxtreme 21"
Lululemon
Wunder Under Crop (High-Rise) Full-On Luxtreme 21"
Lululemon

This cropped version of the best-selling Wunder Under legging comes in a gorgeous pastel green.

REGULARLY $88

Dance Studio Pant III Lined
Lululemon
Dance Studio Pant III Lined
Lululemon
Dance Studio Pant III Lined
Lululemon

These lightweight pants are super comfortable -- and almost sold out online. Hurry!

REGULARLY $118

Ever Essentials Bralette
Lululemon
Lululemon Ever Essentials Bralette
Lululemon
Ever Essentials Bralette
Lululemon

This breathable bralette is online only, and you know what that means: add to cart.

REGULARLY $38

Train Times Pant 25"
Lululemon
Lululemon Train Times Pant 25"
Lululemon
Train Times Pant 25"
Lululemon

These comfy, versatile workout pants will take you from bootcamp to spin and everywhere in between (like the grocery store). 

REGULARLY $98

Well Being Crew Sweater Linen
Lululemon
Lululemon Well Being Crew Sweater Linen
Lululemon
Well Being Crew Sweater Linen
Lululemon

Not the heaviest sweater in your rotation, but the most breezy-chic.

REGULARLY $128

Fast and Free Short 6" Non-Reflective
Lululemon
Lululemon Fast and Free Short 6" Non-Reflective
Lululemon
Fast and Free Short 6" Non-Reflective
Lululemon

There's a time and a place for short shorts; right now, we're all about these high-waist, mid-length biker shorts.

REGULARLY $68

Get Going Dress
Lululemon
Lululemon Get Going Dress
Lululemon
Get Going Dress
Lululemon

Show off your shoulders (and a little bit of leg) with this slim-fitting maxi.

REGULARLY $118

Calm and Collected Wrap
Lululemon
Lululemon Calm and Collected Wrap
Lululemon
Calm and Collected Wrap
Lululemon

This lightweight wrap will give you that extra layer you need to keep calm and cozy.

REGULARLY $148

On the Fly Skirt Woven
Lululemon
Lululemon On the Fly Skirt Woven
Lululemon
On the Fly Skirt Woven
Lululemon

A skirt that's super cute, not too short and has pockets?! Sign us up.

REGULARLY $88

Now and Always Crossbody Mini
Lululemon
Lululemon Now and Always Crossbody Mini
Lululemon
Now and Always Crossbody Mini
Lululemon

Toss all your essentials in this crossbody mini and head to class, work, the gym and wherever else your day takes you.

REGULARLY $98

Roam Far Wool Bomber Waterproof Wool
Lululemon
Lululemon Roam Far Wool Bomber Waterproof Wool
Lululemon
Roam Far Wool Bomber Waterproof Wool
Lululemon

A warm reversible, down-filled bomber that'll keep you dry and stylish. 

REGULARLY $298

Seek Simplicity Tank 2 Ways
Lululemon
Lululemon Seek Simplicity Tank 2 Ways
Lululemon
Seek Simplicity Tank 2 Ways
Lululemon

A slim fit tank designed to wear for any kind of yoga session. Now that it's on sale, why not grab this in a couple different colors?

REGULARLY $48

On the Fly Jogger Woven
Lululemon
Lululemon On the Fly Jogger Woven
Lululemon
On the Fly Jogger Woven
Lululemon

Your new go-to traveling pants for 2020. So comfy.

REGULARLY $118

Still Lotus Sweater Reversible
Lululemon
Lululemon Still Lotus Sweater Reversible
Lululemon
Still Lotus Sweater Reversible
Lululemon

With this reversible beaut, you're basically getting two sweaters for the price of one. 

REGULARLY $128

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Dillard's Sale -- Shop the Best After Christmas Deals

The Best New Year's Eve Dresses and Jumpsuits Under $150 -- Shop Our Faves!

The Best Leggings for Every Type of Activity -- Spanx, Lululemon, Fabletics and More