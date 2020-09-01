Shop the Michelle Obama Vote Necklace and Other Vote Merch

Arguably the most important election of our generation so far is upon us. As we continue to grapple with the global coronavirus pandemic and systemic racial injustice, among many issues, Nov. 3 is a crucial date for us to fulfill our civic duty of voting.

If you want to show your pride as a voter, spread awareness and encourage family, friends and your community to vote this year, consider this option: wearing statement-making vote clothing and accessories. Some of our favorite brands have teamed up with voting outreach organizations like When We All Vote, Rock the Vote and I am a voter. on special pieces.

So for election 2020, cast your vote and wear it well by selecting items below. Be sure to check our 2020 voting guide on what you need to know about registering, important dates, mail-in ballots and more.

Shop ET Style's top picks of vote merch ahead from Michelle Obama's vote necklace to an embroidered vote shirt by Lingua Franca.

Vote Necklace ByChari ByChari Vote Necklace ByChari Michelle Obama recently rocked this Vote Necklace from jewelry brand ByChari during her speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention. The necklace, which quickly went viral, is available in 14k yellow, rose or white gold in three different chain lengths (16", 18" or 20") and letter options (small, large or diamond). Starting $295 at ByChari

'I am a voter.' T-Shirt I am a voter. I am a voter. 'I am a voter.' T-Shirt I am a voter. Shop this classic tee, featuring the public awareness campaign's slogan to encourage civic engagement. You can sign up on the I am a voter. website to receive important updates about the upcoming election. $25 at I am a voter.

Vote Woven Bracelet Ubuntu Life Ubuntu Life Vote Woven Bracelet Ubuntu Life This stylish woven bracelet, handmade in Kenya with glass beads and nylon cord, encourages voting wherever you are in the world. Ubuntu Life is a lifestyle brand that provides mothers of children with special needs with full-time employment in Kenya. $16 at Ubuntu Life

CV x When We All Vote Canvas Tote Clare V. Clare V. CV x When We All Vote Canvas Tote Clare V. Clare V. has teamed up with When We All Vote, a non-profit organization that works to increase voter participation (co-chairs include Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks and Janelle Monae), on this canvas tote that says, "I Vote, You Vote, She Votes, We Vote, They Vote" in French. Ten percent of the purchase price will benefit When We All Vote. $25 at Clare V.

When We All Vote x Brother Vellies Convassing Sneakers Brother Vellies Brother Vellies When We All Vote x Brother Vellies Convassing Sneakers Brother Vellies Brother Vellies has collaborated with When We All Vote and Keds on a lace-up sneaker that features a handwritten message from the fashion label's creative director, Aurora James. One hundred percent of the purchase price will be donated to the organization. Pair with the coordinating Vote socks. $95 at Brother Vellies

Vote Face Mask Rock the Vote Rock the Vote Vote Face Mask Rock the Vote Help slow the spread of COVID-19and encourage voting by wearing this vote mask from Rock the Vote, the nonpartisan nonprofit that combines pop culture, music, art and technology to increase engagement of young people in politics. $10 at Bonfire

Votes For Women T-Shirt Phenomenal Woman Phenomenal Woman Votes For Women T-Shirt Phenomenal Woman Phenomenal Woman and Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker have partnered up to celebrate Equality Day (Aug. 26) -- the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage -- with this special-edition Votes For Women T-shirt. Purchase of this tee will support Monumental Women's mission in increasing awareness of women's history and their unveiling of the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument -- the first statue of real women in Central Park, featuring Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth and Susan B. Anthony. $35 at Phenomenal Woman

Custom Blank Fleece Hoodie Levi's Levi's Custom Blank Fleece Hoodie Levi's Be proud to take action in this customized Levi's hoodie. Watch the denim brand's PSA directed by Oge Egbuonu and set to Jazmine Williams’ spoken word poem -- featuring stars like Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith and Miguel -- on the importance of casting your vote. $70 at Levi's

Vote Graphic Unisex Tee Madewell Madewell Vote Graphic Unisex Tee Madewell Madewell will donate 100% of the purchase price of this graphic tee to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) through Nov. 3. Combined with donations from sales of the Vote collection, the brand is donating a minimum of $750,000 to the ACLU, which works to defend and preserve individual rights and liberties -- including the right to vote. $39.50 at Madewell

"vote" Piqué Cotton Button Down Long Sleeve Lingua Franca Lingua Franca "vote" Piqué Cotton Button Down Long Sleeve Lingua Franca Pre-order this chic Lingua Franca cotton shirt, boasting hand embroideries of "Vote" and "2020." Available in blush, white, black or navy. $185 at Lingua Franca

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian & More Join BE WOKE. VOTE Women's Suffrage Video

Meghan Markle Stresses the Importance of Voting in Empowering Talk

Voting by Mail: Everything You Need to Know

Related Gallery