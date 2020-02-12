Shop These Last-Minute Valentine's Gifts for All Your Loved Ones
There's only one kind of "bad" Valentine's Day gift: a belated one.
With just two days left before ~the most romantic day of the year~, you might be scrambling to find thoughtful presents for your loved ones. And if you're like us, you really don't have time to do that scrambling at the mall.
So we've found a ton of amazing gifts for significant others, best friends and assorted family members that are available online and have speedy shipping. Of course, a bunch of these ideas are from Amazon Prime, but other companies like Felix Gray and Kate Spade New York offer e-gifting services that deliver electronically (aka instantly).
Stop reading and start shopping -- see our top last-minute picks below!
If you know a guy who loved Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he can own the stylish suede Minnetonka boots that Brad Pitt wore throughout the film -- use promo code MYVALENTINE for free ground shipping on orders over $35 through Feb. 14. Even if you don't celebrate Valentine's Day, you can still celebrate Pitt's first-ever Oscar win for acting.
Yes, Felix Gray's unisex blue light–filtering, glare-reducing glasses will look great on anyone -- male or female -- but more importantly, they protect eyes from screen strain. If you need to gift a pair in a pinch, purchase an eGift card and your recipient will receive a redemption code via email. The limited-edition frames shown above are in partnership with wine subscription company Bright Cellars; you can get 50% off your first customized box of wine by taking this (very easy) quiz. Whether you gift the wine, too, is up to you.
It's pink, it smells like flowers, it's long-lasting, it's probably way fancier than the candles she buys herself, and it's Amazon Prime-able. Show us a more perfect Valentine's gift, we'll wait.
This easy-to-use projector is available with one-day shipping through Amazon, so it'll arrive in time for a good old-fashioned rom-com marathon. If you need suggestions for what to watch, check out our comprehensive streaming guide.
An extra-large insulated tumbler that holds more than half a bottle of wine -- we all know someone who needs this. It comes in nearly 30 shades, including glittery and ombre options.
Gifting underwear is a little cliche, but when was the last time he bought himself a new pair? (Exactly.) Place your Lululemon order by Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get it by Valentine's Day.
A little bit sweet, a little bit thorny -- if that's not a metaphor for a relationship, we don't know what is. This twist on traditional flowers is available via Amazon Prime, meaning it'll arrive both prickly and quickly.
If you're shopping for a personalized gift at the last minute, your best bet is a piece of initial jewelry. This rose-gold pendant is pretty enough for everyday wear and a cute idea for your BFF, niece or work wife.
Another gift option available via Amazon Prime, the Fujifilm Mini 9 Instant Camera will arrive almost as quickly as it spits out pictures.
Need a break from Cards Against Humanity? In this three-part card set, the "Talk" and "Dare" games promote conversation, connecting and interaction, so they're as fun for couples as they are for dinner parties. Leave the "Flirt" Game for date night -- this one is all about revealing secrets.
Kate Spade New York is already on our radar because of its incredible surprise sale running through Feb. 10. Here's even better news: You can use the brand's free GiftNow service to let your recipient adjust the item's size and color before it ships. They'll "open" your gift via email or text, which you can schedule to be delivered on Valentine's Day.
For a guy with a sweet tooth (and no dairy or nut allergies), this special delivery of small-batch chocolate-covered strawberries is the perfect gift. The price includes overnight shipping, so they’re guaranteed to arrive as fresh and delicious as possible.
Make your loved one's bathtime extra indulgent with a bamboo tray that holds all of their vices -- magazine, wine, smartphone, candle. (Its sides extend to fit most tub sizes, too.) Order via Amazon Prime to ensure it'll arrive on time.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
