Shop These New Additions to Lululemon's Sale and Save on Leggings, Jackets, Joggers and More

By ETonline Staff
Lululemon

Lululemon has put its best-selling legging on sale in multiple colorways on a page that you might have missed before. Lululemon just dropped new deals in its We Made Too Much section filled with major discounts up to 40% off its popular athletic wear. Not only is the stylish legging on sale, it's also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best in 2022.

The popular Align High-Rise Pant is a fan favorite for its comfort and function. Made from the brand's buttery soft, weightless Nulu fabric, the Align legging is the perfect choice for yoga, low-impact workouts and just for lounging or running errands. It also has a hidden waistband pocket!

Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Align High-Rise Pant
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Save on the buttery soft Align yoga pant in multiple colorways. 
$98$79

In addition to the Align yoga pant, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles from Lululemon are on sale and perfect to add to your gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new workout tanks, sweatpants or bike shorts, the We Made Too Much sale has a ton of Lululemon deals you don't want to miss out on. 

Check out Lululemon's sale section and shop ET's top picks below.

Textured Fleece Button Jacket
Textured Fleece Button Jacket
Lululemon
Textured Fleece Button Jacket
$168$124
Align Cropped Tank Top
Align Cropped Tank Top
Lululemon
Align Cropped Tank Top
$58$49
Relaxed Cropped Hoodie
Relaxed Cropped Hoodie
Lululemon
Relaxed Cropped Hoodie
$118$89
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
Lululemon
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
$68$49
Insulated Quilted Jacket
Insulated Quilted Jacket
Lululemon
Insulated Quilted Jacket
$228$139–$199
Base Pace High-Rise Fleece Running Tight 28"
Base Pace High-Rise Fleece Running Tight 28"
Lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Fleece Running Tight 28"
$118$79
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
These incredibly soft and breathable leggings are currently 25% off. 
$118$89
Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length
Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length
Lululemon
Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length
$128$79
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
lululemon
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
$128$89
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28"
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28"
Lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28"
$98$59
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-Leg High Rise 7/8 Length Pant
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-Leg High Rise 7/8 Length Pant
Lululemon
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-Leg High Rise 7/8 Length Pant
$128$59
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
Lululemon
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
This lightweight sports bra is perfect for low-impact workouts. 
$52$39
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide Pant
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide Pant
lululemon
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide Pant
$128$59
Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger Crop
Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger Crop
Lululemon
Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger Crop
$108$59
Fast and Free Brushed Fabric High-Rise Tight 28"
Fast and Free Brushed Fabric High-Rise Tight 28"
Lululemon
Fast and Free Brushed Fabric High-Rise Tight 28"
$128$89

