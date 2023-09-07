Sales & Deals

Shop Today's Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Murad, About-Face, StriVectin and More

Mascara
Published: 1:40 PM PDT, September 7, 2023

Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty sale is on now through September 16 with 50% off deals on MAC, Fenty, Stila, Foreo and more.

Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially back for Fall 2023. From August 27 through September 16, some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves on the market are 50% off. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's tree-week-long sale happens twice a year and it is always packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

This month, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Stila, Sunday Riley, Perricone MD, Foreo, Tarte, OSEA and plenty more top brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the best 24-hour-only beauty steals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Thursday, September 7

Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Concentrate

Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Concentrate
Ulta

Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Concentrate

Clarins No. 1 bestselling anti-aging serum Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Concentrate is a 2-in-1 formula packed with 21 plant extracts to visibly reduce wrinkles,  promote skin firmness, and boost radiance. 

$83 $42

Shop Now

Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++

Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++
Ulta

Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++

Powerful and antioxidant-rich, Murad's Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 shields and revitalizes environmentally stressed skin.

$68 $34

Shop Now

Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 PA++++

Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 PA++++
Murad

Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 PA++++

Get 10 hours of mattifying power in a lightweight, SPF moisturizer.

$49 $25

Shop Now

StriVectin Contour Restore Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream

StriVectin Contour Restore Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream
Ulta

StriVectin Contour Restore Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream

Enriched with Elastin-Targeting Dipeptides and NIA-114, their patented form of Niacin, this moisturizer targets sagging skin and loss of volume for visibly firmer, plumper, lifted skin

$99 $50

Shop Now

About-Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint

About-Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint
Ulta

About-Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint

This liquid eyeshadow is easily blendable and can also double as a liquid eyeliner. We love this in the matte deep green shade, Smoke Signal. 

$16 $8

Shop Now

