Shop Travel-Friendly Bag Bundles From Kate Spade -- On Sale Today

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade bag bundles
Kate Spade

Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like handbags, wallets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

Today we've been obsessing over Kate Spade's chicest bag bundles -- which are not only super travel-friendly, they're also on sale too. The Chelsea Bundle, in particular, boasts a vibrant red, Chelsea Backpack, along with a Chelsea Medium Cosmetic Bag and a Chelsea Whimsy Floral Cardcase Lanyard. The coordinated product bundle -- which is now on sale for $139 with the code MAKEITTHREE -- includes chic items that are perfect for traveling anywhere, whether it be through an airport or even to and from work.

Kate Spade Chelsea Bundle
Kate Spade Chelsea Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Chelsea Bundle
Keep it all together with this effortlessly chic bag bundle from Kate Spade -- which features a bold red backpack, floral makeup bag and whimsy lanyard.
$139 AT KATE SPADE

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale for more of ET Style's top handbag bundle picks from the Kate Spade sale below.

Disney Kate Spade Bundle
Disney Kate Spade Bundle
Kate Spade
Disney Kate Spade Bundle
Indulge your inner child again with this adorable Disney bag bundle from Kate Spade.
$229 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Darcy Bundle
Kate Spade Darcy Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Darcy Bundle
Cheetah patterns never go out of style.
$119 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Get cozy with this cheetah-centric bundle from Kate Spade.
$95 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Natalia Bundle
Kate Spade Natalia Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Natalia Bundle
With this bundle, get a matching mini convertible backpack and card holder.
$149 AT KADE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
The simple style and color palette of this bag offers so much outfit versatility.
$109 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle
Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle
This bag bundle provides the perfect pop of color.
$179 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Jana Bundle
Kate Spade Jana Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Jana Bundle
Everyone needs a classic tote in their wardrobe -- and thanks to this bundle, this one comes with a matching cardholder too.
$129 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Shoppers love the two-tone, neutral palette that's blended together on this handbag bundle.
$129 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO

