Shop Wayfair's Kitchen Essentials Sale and Save Up to 70%

Wayfair's semiannual Kitchen Essentials Sale is here with deals on anything you could possibly need to make, serve and savor a delicious meal.

Tons of markdowns are in store for home chefs and budding bakers at Wayfair right now. Cookware and small electric appliances are up to 65% off, kitchen renovation and organization products are up to 60% off, and cutting boards and cutlery start at just $25. If you lean toward specific brands, a lot of great ones are part of the sale: Save up to 60% on Cuisinart, up to 40% on Rachael Ray products, up to 30% on Zwilling JA Henckels products and up to 20% on All Clad.

The Wayfair Kitchen Essentials sale runs through Nov. 20 -- but don't wait too long to stock your kitchen, because items are already selling out. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $35.

Below, shop the best deals we've seen on cookware, cutlery, wine glasses and more at Wayfair.

K-Elite, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Iced Coffee Setting Keurig Wayfair K-Elite, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Iced Coffee Setting Keurig We have a feeling that even if you're running out of counter space, you'll find a way to make room for this attractive coffee maker. Not only does it pull regular Keurig duties by making hot coffee, but it also quickly brews tea, hot cocoa and iced beverages. REGULARLY $169.99 $142.32 at Wayfair

Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Cuisinart Wayfair Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Cuisinart Everything you need to cook up a storm is included in this Cuisinart set: 8-inch and 10-inch skillets, 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with helper handle and lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid and a steamer insert. REGULARLY $450 $159 at Wayfair

20 oz. Blending Cups Starter Kit Vitamix Wayfair 20 oz. Blending Cups Starter Kit Vitamix Save 20% on this Vitamix kit and start making personal smoothies for every member of your family. REGULARLY $129.95 $103.96 at Wayfair

Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set Mint Pantry Wayfair Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set Mint Pantry A set of three canisters to stylishly store baking supplies, coffee, snacks and more. REGULARLY $66 $33.99 at Wayfair

State Shaped Bamboo Cutting Board Totally Bamboo Wayfair State Shaped Bamboo Cutting Board Totally Bamboo A totally unique cutting board that you'll want to leave sitting out even when you're not using it. These also make a great gift for long-distance loved ones. REGULARLY $19.99 $16.99 at Wayfair

Sensa 24 oz. Red Wine Glass (Set of 6) Schott Zwiesel Wayfair Sensa 24 oz. Red Wine Glass (Set of 6) Schott Zwiesel Make wine night a little bit more special with this set of six classy red wine glasses. REGULARLY $114 $85.99 at Wayfair

