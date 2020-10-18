Shop Wayfair's Kitchen Essentials Sale and Save Up to 70%
Wayfair's semiannual Kitchen Essentials Sale is here with deals on anything you could possibly need to make, serve and savor a delicious meal.
Tons of markdowns are in store for home chefs and budding bakers at Wayfair right now. Cookware and small electric appliances are up to 65% off, kitchen renovation and organization products are up to 60% off, and cutting boards and cutlery start at just $25. If you lean toward specific brands, a lot of great ones are part of the sale: Save up to 60% on Cuisinart, up to 40% on Rachael Ray products, up to 30% on Zwilling JA Henckels products and up to 20% on All Clad.
The Wayfair Kitchen Essentials sale runs through Nov. 20 -- but don't wait too long to stock your kitchen, because items are already selling out. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $35.
Below, shop the best deals we've seen on cookware, cutlery, wine glasses and more at Wayfair.
We have a feeling that even if you're running out of counter space, you'll find a way to make room for this attractive coffee maker. Not only does it pull regular Keurig duties by making hot coffee, but it also quickly brews tea, hot cocoa and iced beverages.
This beauty is on sale and is a must-have for any baking fiend. Plus, it's never too early to start baking holiday cookies.
Everything you need to cook up a storm is included in this Cuisinart set: 8-inch and 10-inch skillets, 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with helper handle and lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid and a steamer insert.
