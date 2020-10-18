Shopping

Shop Wayfair's Kitchen Essentials Sale and Save Up to 70%

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
wayfair sale kitchenaid
Wayfair

Wayfair's semiannual Kitchen Essentials Sale is here with deals on anything you could possibly need to make, serve and savor a delicious meal.

Tons of markdowns are in store for home chefs and budding bakers at Wayfair right now. Cookware and small electric appliances are up to 65% off, kitchen renovation and organization products are up to 60% off, and cutting boards and cutlery start at just $25. If you lean toward specific brands, a lot of great ones are part of the sale: Save up to 60% on Cuisinart, up to 40% on Rachael Ray products, up to 30% on Zwilling JA Henckels products and up to 20% on All Clad. 

The Wayfair Kitchen Essentials sale runs through Nov. 20 -- but don't wait too long to stock your kitchen, because items are already selling out. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $35.

Below, shop the best deals we've seen on cookware, cutlery, wine glasses and more at Wayfair. 

K-Elite, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Iced Coffee Setting
Keurig
Keurig K-Elite, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Iced Coffee Setting
Wayfair
K-Elite, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Iced Coffee Setting
Keurig

We have a feeling that even if you're running out of counter space, you'll find a way to make room for this attractive coffee maker. Not only does it pull regular Keurig duties by making hot coffee, but it also quickly brews tea, hot cocoa and iced beverages.

REGULARLY $169.99

Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Wayfair
Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid

This beauty is on sale and is a must-have for any baking fiend. Plus, it's never too early to start baking holiday cookies.

REGULARLY $459.99

Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Wayfair
Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart

Everything you need to cook up a storm is included in this Cuisinart set: 8-inch and 10-inch skillets, 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with helper handle and lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid and a steamer insert.

REGULARLY $450

20 oz. Blending Cups Starter Kit
Vitamix
Vitamix ® 20 oz. Blending Cups Starter Kit
Wayfair
20 oz. Blending Cups Starter Kit
Vitamix
Save 20% on this Vitamix kit and start making personal smoothies for every member of your family.
REGULARLY $129.95

Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Mint Pantry
Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Wayfair
Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Mint Pantry
A set of three canisters to stylishly store baking supplies, coffee, snacks and more.
REGULARLY $66

State Shaped Bamboo Cutting Board
Totally Bamboo
Totally Bamboo State Shaped Bamboo Cutting Board
Wayfair
State Shaped Bamboo Cutting Board
Totally Bamboo
A totally unique cutting board that you'll want to leave sitting out even when you're not using it. These also make a great gift for long-distance loved ones.
REGULARLY $19.99

5 Piece 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 1
Knork
5 Piece 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 1
Wayfair
5 Piece 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 1
Knork
Copper flatware will bring a cool, rustic touch to your dinner table (and silverware drawer).
REGULARLY $69.99

Sensa 24 oz. Red Wine Glass (Set of 6)
Schott Zwiesel
Sensa 24 oz. Red Wine Glass (Set of 6)
Wayfair
Sensa 24 oz. Red Wine Glass (Set of 6)
Schott Zwiesel
Make wine night a little bit more special with this set of six classy red wine glasses.
REGULARLY $114

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities

Always Pan: The Viral Instagram Favorite Is Back in Stock

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Save on the Viral Countertop Nugget Ice Maker You Saw on TikTok

Shop the Best Home Decor Deals Still Available From Prime Day 2020

Shop the Best Fashion, Beauty and Home Deals This Week