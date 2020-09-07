Shopbop Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Thousands of New Sale Styles

Ready to save on top fashion brands at Shopbop? Take up to 70% off thousands of newly added styles on the trendy fashion retailer's website.

Shop everything including dresses, denim, swimwear, bags and shoes. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit.

Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from top brands such as Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.

Shop the Shopbop sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos Shopbop Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos These Soludos wedge espadrilles are great for pairing with dresses. REGULARLY $95 $66.50 at Shopbop

70s Stove Pipe Jeans Re/Done Shopbop 70s Stove Pipe Jeans Re/Done Non-stretch, straight-leg jeans from Re/Done to wear with everything. REGULARLY $250 $150 at Shopbop

Rey Bag Staud Shopbop Rey Bag Staud REGULARLY $325 $162.50 at Shopbop

Natalia Dress Rebecca Minkoff Shopbop Natalia Dress Rebecca Minkoff A chic, crisp cotton dress from Rebecca Minkoff. REGULARLY $198 $118 at Shopbop

Shibori Platform Espadrilles Soludos ShopBop Shibori Platform Espadrilles Soludos The Soludos Shibori Platform Espadrilles are hand stitched, chic and perfect for a fall, ORIGINALLY $75 $37.50 at ShopBop

Kim Dress Rotate Shopbop Kim Dress Rotate We've never seen a denim dress more fashionable. This puffed sleeve design from Rotate is a winner. REGULARLY $250 $125 at Shopbop

Cheyenne Lace Mini Dress For Love & Lemons Shopbop Cheyenne Lace Mini Dress For Love & Lemons Flirty and fun, this For Love & Lemons lace mini is perfect for date night. REGULARLY $216 $129.60 at Shopbop

Good Legs Skinny Jeans Good American ShopBop Good Legs Skinny Jeans Good American These Good American Good Legs Skinny Jeans come in size 0-24. ORIGINALLY $165 $82.50 at ShopBop

Disco Shark Necklace Venessa Arizaga ShopBop Disco Shark Necklace Venessa Arizaga Venessa Arizaga's Disco Shark Necklace is made with freshwater cultured pearls with a shark tooth shaped charm. ORIGINALLY $230 $161 at ShopBop

Maple Wood Blue Heart Earrings Sophie Monet Shopbop Maple Wood Blue Heart Earrings Sophie Monet These Sophie Monet Maple Wood Blue Heart Earrings are super cute and super chic. ORIGINALLY $200 $140 at ShopBop

Shifted Henley Dress Wilt Shopbop Shifted Henley Dress Wilt This buttoned henley frock from Wilt is a casual, versatile piece. REGULARLY $174 $121.80 at Shopbop

Lea Sleeveless 2-in-1 Dress Derek Lam 10 Crosby Shopbop Lea Sleeveless 2-in-1 Dress Derek Lam 10 Crosby An elegant, high-neck design with guipure lace detail from Derek Lam 10 Crosby. REGULARLY $350 $175 at Shopbop

Heavy Petals Dress BB Dakota Shopbop Heavy Petals Dress BB Dakota This BB Dakota midi is perfect for summer. REGULARLY $110 $77 at Shopbop

Check out all the amazing finds from the Shopbop sale.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Intermix Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Your Favorite Designers

Madewell Sale: Take Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

Everlane: The Best Eco Dresses, Jeans, Tees & More

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes

LuisaViaRoma Sale: Save Up to 80% on Tory Burch, Missoni and More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Amazon's Big Summer Sale: Up to 75% Off Designer Handbags