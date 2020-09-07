Shopbop Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Thousands of New Sale Styles
Ready to save on top fashion brands at Shopbop? Take up to 70% off thousands of newly added styles on the trendy fashion retailer's website.
Shop everything including dresses, denim, swimwear, bags and shoes. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit.
Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from top brands such as Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.
Shop the Shopbop sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.
These Soludos wedge espadrilles are great for pairing with dresses.
Non-stretch, straight-leg jeans from Re/Done to wear with everything.
A chic, crisp cotton dress from Rebecca Minkoff.
The Soludos Shibori Platform Espadrilles are hand stitched, chic and perfect for a fall,
We've never seen a denim dress more fashionable. This puffed sleeve design from Rotate is a winner.
Flirty and fun, this For Love & Lemons lace mini is perfect for date night.
These Good American Good Legs Skinny Jeans come in size 0-24.
Venessa Arizaga's Disco Shark Necklace is made with freshwater cultured pearls with a shark tooth shaped charm.
These Sophie Monet Maple Wood Blue Heart Earrings are super cute and super chic.
This buttoned henley frock from Wilt is a casual, versatile piece.
An elegant, high-neck design with guipure lace detail from Derek Lam 10 Crosby.
This BB Dakota midi is perfect for summer.
Check out all the amazing finds from the Shopbop sale.
