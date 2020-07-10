Shopping

Shopbop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off on Summer Dress

Ready to save on gorgeous summer dresses at Shopbop? Take up to 70% off on select dress styles from top fashion brands and designers on the fashion retailer's website. 

In addition to dresses, thousands of other items such as denim, swimwear and shoes are discounted. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit. 

Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from favorite brands such as Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.

Shop the Shopbop dress sale. 

Check out ET Style's top picks. 

A chic, crisp cotton dress from Rebecca Minkoff.

Natalia Dress
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Natalia Dress
Shopbop
Natalia Dress
Rebecca Minkoff
REGULARLY $198

We've never seen a denim dress more fashionable. This puffed sleeve design from Rotate is a winner. 

Kim Dress
Rotate
Rotate Kim Dress
Shopbop
Kim Dress
Rotate
REGULARLY $250

 

Flirty and fun, this For Love & Lemons lace mini is perfect for date night.

Cheyenne Lace Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Cheyenne Lace Mini Dress
Shopbop
Cheyenne Lace Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons
REGULARLY $216

This buttoned henley frock from Wilt is a casual, versatile piece. 

Shifted Henley Dress
Wilt
Wilt Shifted Henley Dress.jpg
Shopbop
Shifted Henley Dress
Wilt
REGULARLY $174

An elegant, high-neck design with guipure lace detail from Derek Lam 10 Crosby.

Lea Sleeveless 2-in-1 Dress
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Lea Sleeveless 2-in-1 Dress
Shopbop
Lea Sleeveless 2-in-1 Dress
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
REGULARLY $350

A stylish, printed shirtdress by Frame. 

Toile Mix Dress
Frame
Frame Toile Mix Dress
Shopbop
Toile Mix Dress
Frame
REGULARLY $495

This BB Dakota midi is perfect for summer.

Heavy Petals Dress
BB Dakota
BB Dakota Heavy Petals Dress
Shopbop
Heavy Petals Dress
BB Dakota
REGULARLY $110

