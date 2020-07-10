Shopbop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off on Summer Dress

Ready to save on gorgeous summer dresses at Shopbop? Take up to 70% off on select dress styles from top fashion brands and designers on the fashion retailer's website.

In addition to dresses, thousands of other items such as denim, swimwear and shoes are discounted. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit.

Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from favorite brands such as Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.

Shop the Shopbop dress sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks.

A chic, crisp cotton dress from Rebecca Minkoff.

Natalia Dress Rebecca Minkoff Shopbop Natalia Dress Rebecca Minkoff REGULARLY $198 $138.60 at Shopbop

We've never seen a denim dress more fashionable. This puffed sleeve design from Rotate is a winner.

Kim Dress Rotate Shopbop Kim Dress Rotate REGULARLY $250 $175 at Shopbop

Flirty and fun, this For Love & Lemons lace mini is perfect for date night.

Cheyenne Lace Mini Dress For Love & Lemons Shopbop Cheyenne Lace Mini Dress For Love & Lemons REGULARLY $216 $151.20 at Shopbop

This buttoned henley frock from Wilt is a casual, versatile piece.

Shifted Henley Dress Wilt Shopbop Shifted Henley Dress Wilt REGULARLY $174 $121.80 at Shopbop

An elegant, high-neck design with guipure lace detail from Derek Lam 10 Crosby.

Lea Sleeveless 2-in-1 Dress Derek Lam 10 Crosby Shopbop Lea Sleeveless 2-in-1 Dress Derek Lam 10 Crosby REGULARLY $350 $245 at Shopbop

A stylish, printed shirtdress by Frame.

Toile Mix Dress Frame Shopbop Toile Mix Dress Frame REGULARLY $495 $247.50 at Shopbop

This BB Dakota midi is perfect for summer.

Heavy Petals Dress BB Dakota Shopbop Heavy Petals Dress BB Dakota REGULARLY $110 $77 at Shopbop

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Bags and Shoes

The Best Things to Buy From Lululemon's Summer Warehouse Sale

9 Best Under $100 Items From the Net-a-Porter Sale