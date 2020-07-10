Shopbop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off on Summer Dress
Ready to save on gorgeous summer dresses at Shopbop? Take up to 70% off on select dress styles from top fashion brands and designers on the fashion retailer's website.
In addition to dresses, thousands of other items such as denim, swimwear and shoes are discounted. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit.
Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from favorite brands such as Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.
Check out ET Style's top picks.
A chic, crisp cotton dress from Rebecca Minkoff.
We've never seen a denim dress more fashionable. This puffed sleeve design from Rotate is a winner.
Flirty and fun, this For Love & Lemons lace mini is perfect for date night.
This buttoned henley frock from Wilt is a casual, versatile piece.
An elegant, high-neck design with guipure lace detail from Derek Lam 10 Crosby.
A stylish, printed shirtdress by Frame.
This BB Dakota midi is perfect for summer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Bags and Shoes
The Best Things to Buy From Lululemon's Summer Warehouse Sale
9 Best Under $100 Items From the Net-a-Porter Sale