Shopping

Shopbop Sale: Up to 40% Off on New Sale Styles from Top Fashion Brands

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
shopbop sale
Courtesy of Shopbop

Ready to save on the biggest trends? Take up to 40% off on hundreds of new sale styles from top fashion brands and designer lines. The Shopbop mid-week treat sale event includes discounts on over 5,000 items total. 

Now's the perfect time to finally score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit to wear now or later. Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from favorite brands such as Free People, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Shop everything from denim and swimwear to shoes and sunnies.

Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.

Shop the sale pieces we love most from the Shopbop sale.

Desi Hoops
Gorjana
Gorjana Desi Hoops
Shopbop
Desi Hoops
Gorjana

Stunning hoop earrings under $30! 

REGULARLY $60

Tanya Sandals
By Far
By Far Tanya Sandals
Shopbop
Tanya Sandals
By Far

You'll treasure these two-strap sandals from the brand beloved by celebs and influencers. 

REGULARLY $360

Far Outfit Sweatshirt
BB Dakota
BB Dakota Far Outfit Sweatshirt
Shopbop
Far Outfit Sweatshirt
BB Dakota

Jump on the tie-dye trend train and score this adorable colorful hoodie. 

REGULARLY $90

Cozy Striped Mini Dress
Free People
Free People Cozy Striped Mini Dress
Shopbop
Cozy Striped Mini Dress
Free People

This striped billowy dress with square neckline and puffed sleeves will get you in the mood for summer. 

REGULARLY $148

Good Waist Crop Frayed Hem Jeans
Good American
Good American Good Waist Crop Frayed Hem Jeans
Shopbop
Good Waist Crop Frayed Hem Jeans
Good American

Comfy, stretchy skinny jeans from Khloe Kardashian's denim brand. 

REGULARLY $159

Albani Mules
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Albani Mules
Shopbop
Albani Mules
Veronica Beard

Woven slip-on mules, featuring a cushioned footbed and low wooden heel, great for pairing with dresses or jeans. 

REGULARLY $325

Sylvie Sweater
Line & Dot
Line & Dot Sylvie Sweater
Shopbop
Sylvie Sweater
Line & Dot

This lightweight blush pink asymmetric sweater with exposed shoulder exudes romantic vibes.

REGULARLY $69

Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag
Botkier
Botkier Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag
Shopbop
Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag
Botkier

We love this color-block Botkier crossbody bag with multiple compartments for functional and stylish carrying. 

REGULARLY $198

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop for Summer -- Solid & Striped, Urban Outfitters and More

Cozy Loungewear for Staying In -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants and More

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Summer Mesh Collection Just in Time for Warm Weather

 