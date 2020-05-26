Shopbop Sale: Up to 40% Off on New Sale Styles from Top Fashion Brands
Ready to save on the biggest trends? Take up to 40% off on hundreds of new sale styles from top fashion brands and designer lines. The Shopbop mid-week treat sale event includes discounts on over 5,000 items total.
Now's the perfect time to finally score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit to wear now or later. Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from favorite brands such as Free People, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Shop everything from denim and swimwear to shoes and sunnies.
Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.
Shop the sale pieces we love most from the Shopbop sale.
Stunning hoop earrings under $30!
You'll treasure these two-strap sandals from the brand beloved by celebs and influencers.
Jump on the tie-dye trend train and score this adorable colorful hoodie.
This striped billowy dress with square neckline and puffed sleeves will get you in the mood for summer.
Comfy, stretchy skinny jeans from Khloe Kardashian's denim brand.
Woven slip-on mules, featuring a cushioned footbed and low wooden heel, great for pairing with dresses or jeans.
This lightweight blush pink asymmetric sweater with exposed shoulder exudes romantic vibes.
We love this color-block Botkier crossbody bag with multiple compartments for functional and stylish carrying.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
