Ready to save on the biggest trends? Take up to 40% off on hundreds of new sale styles from top fashion brands and designer lines. The Shopbop mid-week treat sale event includes discounts on over 5,000 items total.

Now's the perfect time to finally score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit to wear now or later. Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from favorite brands such as Free People, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Shop everything from denim and swimwear to shoes and sunnies.

Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.

Shop the sale pieces we love most from the Shopbop sale.

Desi Hoops Gorjana Shopbop Desi Hoops Gorjana Stunning hoop earrings under $30! REGULARLY $60 $27 at Shopbop

Tanya Sandals By Far Shopbop Tanya Sandals By Far You'll treasure these two-strap sandals from the brand beloved by celebs and influencers. REGULARLY $360 $252 at Shopbop

Far Outfit Sweatshirt BB Dakota Shopbop Far Outfit Sweatshirt BB Dakota Jump on the tie-dye trend train and score this adorable colorful hoodie. REGULARLY $90 $63 at Shopbop

Cozy Striped Mini Dress Free People Shopbop Cozy Striped Mini Dress Free People This striped billowy dress with square neckline and puffed sleeves will get you in the mood for summer. REGULARLY $148 $103.60 at Shopbop

Good Waist Crop Frayed Hem Jeans Good American Shopbop Good Waist Crop Frayed Hem Jeans Good American Comfy, stretchy skinny jeans from Khloe Kardashian's denim brand. REGULARLY $159 $111.30 at Shopbop

Albani Mules Veronica Beard Shopbop Albani Mules Veronica Beard Woven slip-on mules, featuring a cushioned footbed and low wooden heel, great for pairing with dresses or jeans. REGULARLY $325 $227.50 at Shopbop

Sylvie Sweater Line & Dot Shopbop Sylvie Sweater Line & Dot This lightweight blush pink asymmetric sweater with exposed shoulder exudes romantic vibes. REGULARLY $69 $48.30 at Shopbop

Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag Botkier Shopbop Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag Botkier We love this color-block Botkier crossbody bag with multiple compartments for functional and stylish carrying. REGULARLY $198 $138.60 at Shopbop

