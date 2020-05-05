Ready to save on the biggest trends? Take up to 40% off on styles from top fashion brands and designer lines. The Shopbop Sale's in Bloom event includes discounts on over a thousand items, newly added to the big sale.

Now's the perfect time to finally score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit to wear later. Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from favorite brands such as Free People, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Shop everything from denim and swimwear to shoes and sunnies.

Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.

Shop the sale pieces we love most from the Shopbop spring event.

Cozy Striped Mini Dress Free People Shopbop Cozy Striped Mini Dress Free People This striped billowy dress with square neckline and puffed sleeves will get you in the mood for summer. REGULARLY $148 $103.60 at Shopbop

Good Waist Crop Frayed Hem Jeans Good American Shopbop Good Waist Crop Frayed Hem Jeans Good American Comfy, stretchy skinny jeans from Khloe Kardashian's denim brand. REGULARLY $159 $95.40 at Shopbop

Albani Mules Veronica Beard Shopbop Albani Mules Veronica Beard Woven slip-on mules, featuring a cushioned footbed and low wooden heel, great for pairing with dresses or jeans. REGULARLY $325 $195 at Shopbop

Greenwich Tortoise Sunglasses Illesteva Shopbop Greenwich Tortoise Sunglasses Illesteva Consider these tortoiseshell shades with single bar as your go-to-frames this season. REGULARLY $230 $161 at Shopbop

Sylvie Sweater Line & Dot Shopbop Sylvie Sweater Line & Dot This lightweight blush pink asymmetric sweater with exposed shoulder exudes romantic vibes. REGULARLY $69 $48.30 at Shopbop

Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag Botkier Shopbop Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag Botkier We love this color-block Botkier crossbody bag with multiple compartments for functional and stylish carrying. REGULARLY $198 $138.60 at Shopbop

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Banana Republic Sale: Extra 60% Off Sale Styles and 40% Off Regular-Price Items

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Surprise Sale Items

Chinese Laundry Shoes on Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Items