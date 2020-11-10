Shopping

Shopbop's Holiday Sale Is Here: Up to 50% Off 1000s of New Sale Styles

By ETonline Staff
Ready to save big on designer lines and top brands? Get ready to add your favorites to cart from the Shopbop Holiday Sale. The online retailer is offering up to 50% off on thousands of newly added items in the fashion category including clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and accessories.

Shop amazing deals on Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, Helmut Lang, Sea, Vince, Z Supply, Illesteva, Staud, By Far, Aquazzura, Frame, Rag & Bone, Acne Studios and so many more brands. This sale event is perfect for scooping up some holiday gifts for loved ones and a little treat or two for yourself.

If you're looking for gifts for men, be sure to check out Shopbop's brother site, East Dane, which is also offering up to 50% off just-added styles.

See all sale items at the Shopbop Holiday Sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Kira Chevron Clutch
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Clutch
Shopbop
Kira Chevron Clutch
Tory Burch
Get almost $100 off this classic Tory Burch bag that can be worn as a clutch or crossbody.
REGULARLY $328
Strap Shirtdress
Helmut Lang
Helmut Lang Strap Shirtdress
Shopbop
Strap Shirtdress
Helmut Lang
A knee-length shirt dress with pockets and D-ring belt from Helmut Lang. Wear the versatile piece now with boots and later with sandals.
REGULARLY $520
Thank You, Necks Stripe Top
BB Dakota
BB Dakota Thank You, Necks Stripe Top
Shopbop
Thank You, Necks Stripe Top
BB Dakota
A cropped striped turtleneck sweater by BB Dakota that'll look great with high-waist jeans or leggings.
REGULARLY $59
Spray Paint Sleep Jumpsuit
Madewell
Madewell Spray Paint Sleep Jumpsuit
Shopbop
Spray Paint Sleep Jumpsuit
Madewell
This Madewell jumpsuit is an effortless, comfy option for sleeping or lounging.
REGULARLY $79.50
Jogger Sweatpants
Z Supply
Z Supply Jogger Sweatpants
Shopbop
Jogger Sweatpants
Z Supply
Add these Z Supply lightweight French terry joggers to your sweatpants collection.
REGULARLY $74
Zelie Lace Up Booties
Miista
Miista Zelie Lace Up Booties
Shopbop
Zelie Lace Up Booties
Miista
Score these edgy croc-embossed lace-up booties by Miista for 50% off.
REGULARLY $365
Greenwich Sunglasses
Illesteva
Illesteva Greenwich Sunglasses
Shopbop
Greenwich Sunglasses
Illesteva
The popular Illesteva Greenwich Sunglasses would make a great gift for someone who needs a new pair of sunnies.
REGULARLY $230
Canada New Scarf
Acne Studios
Acne Studios Canada New Scarf
Shopbop
Canada New Scarf
Acne Studios
A 100% wool Acne Studios scarf perfect for keeping you warm in winter.
REGULARLY $190
Discotheque Earrings
Shashi
Shashi Discotheque Earrings
Shopbop
Discotheque Earrings
Shashi
These Shashi sparkly crystal chain earrings would be a stunning finishing touch to a holiday party look.
REGULARLY $62

