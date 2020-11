Shopbop's Holiday Sale Is Here: Up to 50% Off 1000s of New Sale Styles

Ready to save big on designer lines and top brands? Get ready to add your favorites to cart from the Shopbop Holiday Sale. The online retailer is offering up to 50% off on thousands of newly added items in the fashion category including clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and accessories.

Shop amazing deals on Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, Helmut Lang, Sea, Vince, Z Supply, Illesteva, Staud, By Far, Aquazzura, Frame, Rag & Bone, Acne Studios and so many more brands. This sale event is perfect for scooping up some holiday gifts for loved ones and a little treat or two for yourself.

If you're looking for gifts for men, be sure to check out Shopbop's brother site, East Dane, which is also offering up to 50% off just-added styles.

See all sale items at the Shopbop Holiday Sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Kira Chevron Clutch Tory Burch Shopbop Kira Chevron Clutch Tory Burch Get almost $100 off this classic Tory Burch bag that can be worn as a clutch or crossbody. REGULARLY $328 $229.60 at Shopbop

Strap Shirtdress Helmut Lang Shopbop Strap Shirtdress Helmut Lang A knee-length shirt dress with pockets and D-ring belt from Helmut Lang. Wear the versatile piece now with boots and later with sandals. REGULARLY $520 $364 at Shopbop

Thank You, Necks Stripe Top BB Dakota Shopbop Thank You, Necks Stripe Top BB Dakota A cropped striped turtleneck sweater by BB Dakota that'll look great with high-waist jeans or leggings. REGULARLY $59 $41.30 at Shopbop

Spray Paint Sleep Jumpsuit Madewell Shopbop Spray Paint Sleep Jumpsuit Madewell This Madewell jumpsuit is an effortless, comfy option for sleeping or lounging. REGULARLY $79.50 $55.65 at Shopbop

Jogger Sweatpants Z Supply Shopbop Jogger Sweatpants Z Supply Add these Z Supply lightweight French terry joggers to your sweatpants collection. REGULARLY $74 $51.80 at Shopbop

Zelie Lace Up Booties Miista Shopbop Zelie Lace Up Booties Miista Score these edgy croc-embossed lace-up booties by Miista for 50% off. REGULARLY $365 $182.50 at Shopbop

Greenwich Sunglasses Illesteva Shopbop Greenwich Sunglasses Illesteva The popular Illesteva Greenwich Sunglasses would make a great gift for someone who needs a new pair of sunnies. REGULARLY $230 $161 at Shopbop

Canada New Scarf Acne Studios Shopbop Canada New Scarf Acne Studios A 100% wool Acne Studios scarf perfect for keeping you warm in winter. REGULARLY $190 $133 at Shopbop

Discotheque Earrings Shashi Shopbop Discotheque Earrings Shashi These Shashi sparkly crystal chain earrings would be a stunning finishing touch to a holiday party look. REGULARLY $62 $43.40 at Shopbop

