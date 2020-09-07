Shorts are a wardrobe staple for warm weather. Even though we're inching out of summer and into fall, the weather still warrants a new pair of shorts -- or two!

There are a variety of styles in the market, from classic denim cutoffs to bermuda shorts to a breezy linen design. There's a pair out there fit for your personal style, whether you're looking for shorts to wear over a swimsuit at the beach, a dressier option to team with a blouse or a super comfortable pair to wear at home.

Some of our favorite brands such as Madewell, Everlane, Spanx , Athleta and ModCloth have great options to shop right now.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for the best summer shorts.

Camp Shorts Madewell Madewell Camp Shorts Madewell Available in five colors, these comfy shorts with elastic waist, back patch pockets and a hint of stretch will be a staple for summer. Take an extra 35% off by entering the code REALDEAL at checkout. REGULARLY $49.50 $20.99 at Madewell

Linen Shorts Caslon Nordstrom Linen Shorts Caslon Breezy, breathable linen shorts are a no-brainer for warm weather. Collect multiple colors of this effortless style. $49 at Nordstrom

Parker Vintage Cut Off Short Agolde Revolve Parker Vintage Cut Off Short Agolde If you need a new pair of denim shorts, this one is a classic you'll wear for years to come. $128 at Revolve

Skyline Short II Athleta Athleta Skyline Short II Athleta If you want a pair that's polished-looking, we recommend these from Athleta. Made with wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying fabric, these shorts are perfect for the heat. Plus, the tie belt adds flair. REGULARLY $59 $34 at Athleta

The '90s Cheeky Denim Short Everlane Everlane The '90s Cheeky Denim Short Everlane Everlane's newest shorts are inspired by '90s denim. The non-stretch cutoff style is longer in length -- a great alternative to short shorts. It also features a high-rise waist and "butt-boosting" back pockets. $58 at Everlane

Wide-leg Sweatshorts H&M H&M Wide-leg Sweatshorts H&M Chic sweat shorts to wear in and out of the house. We love the wide-leg silhouette. $12.99 at H&M

Beyond the Surplus Shorts ModCloth ModCloth Beyond the Surplus Shorts ModCloth This stretch denim pair, featuring contrast topstitching, looks great with a t-shirt. These shorts come in sizes 0-26 so there is a size for everyone. REGULARLY $55 $44.99 at ModCloth

Cosmic Drawstring Shorts Lou & Grey Lou & Grey Cosmic Drawstring Shorts Lou & Grey Drawstring shorts that feel so soft and cozy on. Style with an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers. REGULARLY $69.50 $24.99 at Lou & Grey

Raining Daisy Denim Mom Shorts PacSun PacSun Raining Daisy Denim Mom Shorts PacSun We love the daisy embroidery and you will, too! Instantly save 30% on the shorts. Plus, when you spend $100 or more on the PacSun website, save $20 with the code BESTSEASON. REGULARLY $49.95 $24.99 at PacSun

Fujika High Rise Leather Shorts IRO Verishop Fujika High Rise Leather Shorts IRO These IRO Fujika High Rise Leather Shorts are made with 100% lambskin leather and are the definition of fashionable for $750 off! ORIGINALLY $995 $248 at Verishop

White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set Missguided Missguided White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set Missguided This Missguided White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set will look awesome on you during your summer vacation. ORIGINALLY $45 $18 at Missguided

FRAME Le Cut-Off Denim Shorts FRAME FRAME FRAME Le Cut-Off Denim Shorts FRAME These cut-off denim shorts from FRAME are a must-have. REGULARLY $180 $129 at Intermix

Tennette Frayed High-Rise Denim Shorts Guess Factory Guess Factory Tennette Frayed High-Rise Denim Shorts Guess Factory Frayed denim shorts perfect for summer. REGULARLY $44.99 $35.99 at Guess Factory

World Traveler Olive Green High-Waisted Shorts Lulus Lulus World Traveler Olive Green High-Waisted Shorts Lulus Drawstring? Check. Loose fit? Check. These shorts will take you gracefully from summer into fall. REGULARLY $39 $20 at Lulus

501 Jean Shorts Levi's Verishop 501 Jean Shorts Levi's A Levi's 501 pair is a classic for any closet. $70 at Verishop

Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts in Shasta Joe's Jeans Bloomingdale's Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts in Shasta Joe's Jeans Looking for laid back denim shorts with some length? This pair from Joe's Jeans should do the trick. $128 at Bloomingdale's

Tie-Dye Shorts + Mask Steve Madden Steve Madden Tie-Dye Shorts + Mask Steve Madden Why wouldn't you match your face mask to your shorts? TIE-DYE SHORTS NEON $19.95 at Steve Madden TIE-DYE MASK $14.95 at Steve Madden

High Rise Shorts Levi's Amazon High Rise Shorts Levi's These Levi's demin shorts are a must-have to wear with tees, blouses and tanks. REGULARLY $44.50 $24.99 and up at Amazon

Sunshine Shorts Spanx Spanx Sunshine Shorts Spanx Spanx's new style of shorts, made from breathable, quick-dry fabric, has a comfy, relaxed fit that sits below the belly button and rests at the hips. The pull-on design is longer in the back for the coverage you want. $68 at Spanx

