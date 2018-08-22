Simon Cowell has officially been immortalized on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The beloved TV personality was on hand to receive his star on Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday, where ET was able to learn how he’s handling such an important day for his career just moments after the ceremony.

“When I am looking around and I am seeing people I used to work with, obviously Kelly Clarkson who we did the first show, here with my family, my friends, yeah it was very emotional, you know,” he stated. “It meant a lot.”

Later, he was asked what he plans to do next now after conquering television on more than one continent.

“Well, you know what, you just take one thing at a time,” he answered. “I am sure we will make a couple more shows within the next year. We have been kind of holding back, the market was a bit flooded, but I am always signing artists. You know, we probably have two artists from America’s Got Talent this year.”

Speaking of America’s Got Talent, fellow judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B were all on hand to honor the 58-year-old and pose for some photos. Also in attendance at the ceremony were some of the pop artists that might not be household names had Cowell not help shepherd them to stardom. Besides Clarkson, attendees included Adam Lambert, Louis Tomlinson and Leona Lewis.

Speaking at the event, Cowell appeared to get choked up while discussing his parents.

"I have a feeling they are looking down and now I can look over to my son, Eric, and say, 'Maybe one day you will get one of these as well.'”

