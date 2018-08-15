Simon Cowell Talks Possibility of One Direction Reuniting (Exclusive)

Simon Cowell is all in for a One Direction reunion!

ET caught up with the 58-year-old America's Got Talent judge, and he spilled about the possibility of the boy band getting back together. One Direction split in 2016 after being discovered on British X Factor in 2010, where Cowell was a judge.

"I just think the legacy is too big not to go back to at one point. Plus they have enough songs. I didn't realize how many hits they've had... When they do get back together it will be a huge event," he told ET's Denny Directo. "But look, they're all doing their own thing and they're all being successful. But I have a feeling it will happen. I really do. I'd love it to happen."

Cowell, who also revealed that he's currently working on a show in the U.K. with Louis Tomlinson, shared that what made One Direction so great was how wonderful each member -- Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik -- is on their own.

"Individually they were all great," he gushed. "The group was the launchpad, but, of course, everyone would love to see them back together -- even if it was just a series of concerts."

Now judging on AGT -- which airs Tuesday nights on NBC -- Cowell, who also previously served as a judge on American Idol, has seen many a memorable performance

"I've done these shows a long time and there have been moments -- whether its Kelly [Clarkson], Leona [Lewis], Carrie Underwood... Grace [VanderWaal], Camila [Cabello]. You always remember that one performance where you go, 'That's gonna make a difference.'"

Cowell witnessed one of those moments on Tuesday night, when 14-year-old Courtney Hadwin wowed with a performance of "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag" in the show's first live round of the season.

"That was one of those moments," Cowell said. "It was incredible."

