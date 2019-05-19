Zara Larsson is apologizing and attempting to extricate herself from the drama surrounding James Charles.

After calling Charles out last week for flirting with her boyfriend over Instagram following Charles' falling out with Tati Westbrook, Larsson is back-peddling her comments and apologizing for getting involved.

"When I wrote my tweet saying you hit up my boyfriend, I never in a million years expected it to blow up the way it did. I feel extra bad considering the fact that I later on corrected myself and took down the tweet after my boyfriend talked to me and showed me the DM," Larsson wrote on her Instagram Story and on Twitter on Sunday in posts that have since been deleted. "It really wasn’t that bad."

The mea culpa comes after Charles posted a video calling Larsson out and accusing her of being a hypocrite, considering she met her boyfriend by flirting with him over Instagram.

"Of course you’re allowed to flirt with people online, like I did, and to call someone beautiful in the comments is only nice! No harm done," Larsson continued in her original apology.

She also made sure to not-so-subtly explain what she felt was the difference between her flirting and the private DMs Charles sent her boyfriend, adding at the time, "I do think it’s disrespectful though to try it with someone who is taken and I must admit I have a hard time believing you didn’t know that we were in a relationship since he posts about me.”

Larsson also previously explained her own problems with Charles' alleged behavior of specifically hitting on straight men and manipulating their sexuality.

"What seems to be the thing here is that my boyfriend wasn’t the only one and that’s why I don’t condone that behavior,” she continued. "You have for example previously tweeted saying that straight men will be the death of you etc which is concerning considering the fact that they will never give consent, since they don’t play for team D.”

.@ZaraLarsson addresses @JamesCharles following his response to her tweet in his latest video:



“I have a hard time believing you didn’t know that we were in a relationship... I’m sorry for the heavy anxiety you must’ve been going through these past weeks.” pic.twitter.com/mGIWvPuWa7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 19, 2019

"That’s why I think it’s problematic, just like it’s problematic when straight guys try to turn lesbians straight," Larsson said.

She concluded the original post writing, "Hopefully good things will come out of this cause I [believe] you have a good heart… And I whole heartily believe that one of the reasons this got way out of proportion is homophobia and the fact that this [affected] straight men."

"I'm sorry for the heavy anxiety you must've been going through these past weeks," she added. "I have a lot of anxiety myself, which is one of the reasons I'm writing this. If I don't clear this up I won't be able to sleep at night."

On Sunday morning, Larsson explained on Twitter why she deleted her original apology, retracted her analogy about Charles' alleged behavior being comparable to straight men trying to sleep with a lesbian, and reiterated how sorry she was for "getting involved."

"I always try my best to learn and apologize if I'm wrong," she captioned the new post. "I'm sorry @jamescharles for getting involved before I actually knew the truth and for the anxiety you must have felt about everything."

I always try my best to learn and apologize if I'm wrong. I'm sorry @jamescharles for getting involved before I actually knew the truth and for the anxiety you must have felt about everything 💗 pic.twitter.com/8U64W5D8Jy — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) May 19, 2019

"Thank you @zaralarsson for addressing this," Charles later responded with a tweet that has also since been deleted. "I really appreciate it, and i accept your apology!! all love from me and the sisters."

Meanwhile, it seems the feud between Charles and Westbrook is still raging. After the 19-year-old embattled beauty vlogger posted his latest defense video, Westbrook -- who is "on a digital break to heal & pray for healing" -- tweeted, "I stand by my videos -- do not twist my words into what they are not, hear the message."

Check out the video below for more on the ongoing feud.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tati Westbrook Tells James Charles to 'Not Twist My Words' After He Posts New Video

James Charles Uses 'Facts and Receipts' to Address Claims Made Against Him

Tati Westbrook Addresses James Charles Drama, Wants 'the Hate to Stop'

Nikita Dragun Tries to Defend James Charles -- But Did She Make It Worse?

Related Gallery