SkinStore Presidents' Day Sale
SkinStore

SkinStore is here to help us tame our dry winter skin. The beauty retailer has kicked off its President's Day Sale, and the sales are better than we could have imagined. For a limited time, you can save 25% on best-selling beauty brands like StriVectin, Dr. Brandt and Kate Somerville when you enter code PRESIDENT at checkout.

You can also save up to 50% off on various beauty products, including moisturizers, serums and more from all your favorite brands. Those spending over $130 or more (which, with deals this good it shouldn't be difficult!) will receive a 7-Piece Beauty Bag (worth $89) for free with purchase.

Shop SkinStore Sale

Lastly, shoppers can also get up to 25% off on clean beauty products and huge additional savings on select products like 25% off Christophe Robin hair products

The online beauty store carries big-name beauty brands, and their skincare offerings are especially amazing. Plus, SkinStore always has deals happening so you can save on brands like Peter Thomas Roth, Dermalogica, NEOM, NuFace and so many more.

Check out ET's top picks from SkinStore's President's Day Sale below. 

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash 120ml
Gently remove dirt, oil and debris with this best-selling cleanser from Kate Somerville, which uses a combination of extracts and enzymes to leave your skin soft and fresh after every wash.
$38$29
Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Moisturizer and Serum 50ml
Get your most youthful glow yet with this versatile moisturizer + serum in one. It uses Sichuan peppers and hyuralonic acids to restore hydration and firm even the driest of skin.
$95$71
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus 1.7oz
Fight free radicals while enhancing your skin's elasticity with this recently updated anti-aging formula from StriVectin, made specifically for the delicate contours of your neck.
$95$71
SiO Beauty FaceLift
Use any of the four reusable medical-grade silicone patches to instantly hydrate and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
$50$38
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate 4 oz
Infuse your face with this concentrated moisturizer specifically formulated to target ten different types of collagen, so it can penetrate every type of skin up to 72 hours.
$139$104
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner - Micro Tip - Intense Black
Get your best cat-eye yet with this smudge-proof, long lasting eyeliner with a soft felt tip that makes application easy.
$23$17
Dr. Brandt Hyaluronic Facial Cream 50g
Using a combination of Dr. Brandt's patented HA4 Complex, peptides and hyaluronic acids, this cream infuses the skin with incredible moisture to help eliminate dry and flat looking skin.
$72$54
REN Clean Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream 15ml
Elderberry flower extract and glycogen help give the delicate skin around and under the eyes an intensive hydration boost to aid in lessening dark circles and firming the delicate skin in this eye brightening cream.
$49$37
Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Moisturizing Neck Cream 50ml
Those concerned about wrinkles on their neck and décolleté can breathe easily with the use of this firming and hydrating formula from Dr. Brandt. A combination of Glycolic Acids, shea butter and essential amino acids works to increase skin elasticity in this deeply nourishing cream.
$67$50

 

