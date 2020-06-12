SkinStore Sale -- Get Up to 25% Off

SkinStore is offering up to 25% off your order (exclusions apply) with code COUNTDOWN on June 12. Be quick because the discount drops 1% every three hours.

The beauty and skincare retailer is offering discounts of up to 75% off in the sale section of the SkinStore website. Shipping is free on orders over $49.

SkinStore is a home base for all kinds of makeup, skin and hair products from brands like Kevyn Aucoin, Caudalie, Dermalogica and Skinceuticals.

Below, our favorite deals from the SkinStore sale -- and how to score them.

The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter Kevyn Aucoin SkinStore The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter Kevyn Aucoin Available in two shades, this Kevyn Aucoin liquid highlighter will illuminate your complexion in all the right places. Score it now for 40% off, no discount code needed. REGULARLY $52 $31.20 at SkinStore

Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks Wander Beauty SkinStore Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks Wander Beauty Could your under eyes use a little pick-me-up? Use promo code COUNTDOWN to save up to 25% on your purchase of these brightening and hydrating patches. $25 at SkinStore

Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 Perricone MD SkinStore Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 Perricone MD Save 25% on this oil-free tinted moisturizer for the perfect warm-weather blast of hydration and flattering color. (No code needed.) REGULARLY $69 $41.40 at SkinStore

Meso-Mask Filorga SkinStore Meso-Mask Filorga Tone and brighten your complexion while you get lost in a thrilling true crime doc, thanks to this mask. Use promo code COUNTDOWN at checkout to save up to 25%. $59 at SkinStore

Bamboo Classic Candle Nest SkinStore Bamboo Classic Candle Nest If you haven't found time to deep-clean your home yet, at least you can get it smelling fresh in a snap. This Nest candle features a blend of flowering bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus and green accords -- use promo code COUNTDOWN to save up to 25%. $42 at SkinStore

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

