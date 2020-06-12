Shopping

SkinStore Sale -- Get Up to 25% Off

skinstore sale
Courtesy of SkinStore

SkinStore is offering up to 25% off your order (exclusions apply) with code COUNTDOWN on June 12. Be quick because the discount drops 1% every three hours.

The beauty and skincare retailer is offering discounts of up to 75% off in the sale section of the SkinStore website. Shipping is free on orders over $49.

SkinStore is a home base for all kinds of makeup, skin and hair products from brands like Kevyn Aucoin, Caudalie, Dermalogica and Skinceuticals.

Below, our favorite deals from the SkinStore sale -- and how to score them.

The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter
Kevyn Aucoin
Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter
SkinStore
The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter
Kevyn Aucoin

Available in two shades, this Kevyn Aucoin liquid highlighter will illuminate your complexion in all the right places. Score it now for 40% off, no discount code needed.

REGULARLY $52

Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
Wander Beauty
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
SkinStore
Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
Wander Beauty

Could your under eyes use a little pick-me-up? Use promo code COUNTDOWN to save up to 25% on your purchase of these brightening and hydrating patches.

Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Perricone MD
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
SkinStore
Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Perricone MD

Save 25% on this oil-free tinted moisturizer for the perfect warm-weather blast of hydration and flattering color. (No code needed.)

REGULARLY $69

Meso-Mask
Filorga
Filorga Meso-Mask
SkinStore
Meso-Mask
Filorga

Tone and brighten your complexion while you get lost in a thrilling true crime doc, thanks to this mask. Use promo code COUNTDOWN at checkout to save up to 25%.

Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 60
La Roche Posay
La Roche Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 60
SkinStore
Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 60
La Roche Posay

Even if your summer plans don't involve the beach, you'll need a solid SPF. We love this oil-free, water-resistant pick from La Roche Posay, now up to 25% with code COUNTDOWN.

Bamboo Classic Candle
Nest
NEST Fragrances Bamboo Classic Candle
SkinStore
Bamboo Classic Candle
Nest

If you haven't found time to deep-clean your home yet, at least you can get it smelling fresh in a snap. This Nest candle features a blend of flowering bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus and green accords -- use promo code COUNTDOWN to save up to 25%.

