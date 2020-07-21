Shopping

SkinStore Sale: Take 15% Off New Beauty Essentials

SkinStore is giving you two ways to save big. First, take 15% off on new beauty products on the website with the code NEW. Discover new beauty, skin and haircare everyday essentials from brands such as NuFace, 111Skin, Pixi, Jurlique and more. Plus, if you spend over $130 receive a free SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier sample.

Second, be sure to check out the summer sale items, which are up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders over $49.

Shop the SkinStore sale. 

Check out ET Style's top picks below. 

These rose gold gel eye masks from 111SKIN are a treat. 

A Slip silk pillowcase will keep the hair from becoming damaged and the skin from getting creased during sleep.

We're all washing our hands more often lately, so this set of Jurlique hand creams is an essential. 

These two powerhouse SkinCeuticals serums transform skin to become glowing and plump. 

This four-pan palette includes RMS Beauty's bestselling highlighters.

