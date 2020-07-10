Shopping

SkinStore Sale -- Take 25% Off Sitewide

skinstore sale
Courtesy of SkinStore

Big beauty news! SkinStore is offering 25% off sitewide (some exclusions apply) through July 16.

The 25% off includes deals on international beauty products. Shipping is free on orders over $49.

SkinStore is a home base for all kinds of makeup, skin and hair products from brands like L'Occitane, Kevyn Aucoin, Caudalie, Dermalogica and Skinceuticals.

Below, our favorite deals from the SkinStore sale -- and how to score them.

Available in two shades, this Kevyn Aucoin liquid highlighter will illuminate your complexion in all the right places. Score it now for just over $30. 

Could your under eyes use a little pick-me-up? Try these luxurious brightening and hydrating patches.You'll get a free Wander Beauty Mile High Club Volume and Length Mascara (worth $26) when you spend $50 on the brand.

Tone and brighten your complexion while you get lost in a thrilling true crime doc, thanks to this mask. Get it for 20% off with promo code SALE.

If you haven't found time to deep-clean your home yet, at least you can get it smelling fresh in a snap. This on-sale Nest candle features a blend of flowering bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus and green accords -- use promo code SALE to score this deal.

