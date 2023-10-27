Sling TV is one of the many live TV streaming services that let you watch your favorite shows and sports without cable, satellite or an antenna. Right now, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is even more affordable with a can't-miss Sling TV deal.

Just in time for Game 1 of the 2023 World Series tonight, Sling TV is giving new subscribers 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service right now.

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It is accessible on just about any streaming-enabled device, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs and tablets. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

The Sling Blue package carries local FOX channels in most areas to catch every game of the World Series. Right now, the Blue tier is discounted to $22.50 for your first month. If you want to catch all the NFL and NCAA college football action after the World Series, we recommend signing up for the Sling TV Orange + Blue package, which is now only $30 for your first month.

Sling TV Services

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for just $20.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes 42 channels — ABC, NBC, and Fox where you can watch the World Series. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

If you are not home to watch the Rangers and Diamondbacks play, you can record the games with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so definitely take advantage of the Sling TV deal while you can.

Get 50% off Sling TV

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. To watch uninterrupted football, you can add the Sports Extra for access to NFL Redzone, Tennis Channel, SEC and ESPNU for $11 per month.

2023 World Series Schedule

All World Series games will be held at 8:03 p.m. ET with Games 1 and 2 being played at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Games 3, 4, and 5 will be hosted at Chase Field in Phoenix. See the full World Series schedule below.

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Friday, Oct. 27 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Arlington, Texas

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Arlington, Texas

Game 3: Rangers at Diamondbacks: Monday, Oct. 30 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Phoenix, Arizona

Game 4: Rangers at Diamondbacks: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Phoenix, Arizona

Game 5 :Rangers at Diamondbacks (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Phoenix, Arizona

Game 6 : Diamondbacks at Rangers: (if necessary): Friday, Nov. 3 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Arlington, Texas

Game 7 : Diamondbacks at Rangers (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Arlington, Texas

