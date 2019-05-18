Alec Baldwin once again reprised his impression of President Donald Trump in the final "Cold Open" of the Saturday Night Live season, where he was joined by many of the cast members and guest stars who made this year so sadly and hilariously memorable.

Speaking directly to the American people as part of his presidential address, Baldwin's Trump reviewed the tumultuous year and celebrated how the U.S. economy was "on fire."

"I'm not sure if its the kind of fire that keeps you warm or sets your house on fire, but it's some kind of fire," Trump explained.

As he continued, the opening notes of Queen's iconic "Don't Stop Me Now" slowly came up, and Trump was joined by wife Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant).

"He's a loose cannon ripping up the laws of society," Sanders gleefully sang the modified lyrics to the beloved tune.

They were later joined by Kanye West (Chris Redd), Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (Kenan Thompson), sons Eric and Donald Jr. (Alex Moffat and Mike Day) and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (Kate McKinnon) who played a sick guitar solo.

Even Robert De Niro returned to play special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who tried to share his very important message with the American people but was interrupted by Trump screaming "No collusion!"

They're having such a good time. #SNLFinalepic.twitter.com/L8mXZzNGdy — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 19, 2019

Later, Baldwin's Trump addressed the American people directly again -- and seemingly address speculation regarding whether or not Baldwin would be returning to play the divisive president next year.

"Guys it's been fun. I don't know what's next for me, but I wouldn't be Donald Trump if I didn't say, tune in next season to see who lives and who dies," Trump deadpanned.

For more on Baldwin's recurring appearance as Trump throughout the last three seasons of Saturday Night Live, check out the video below.

