Saturday Night Live typically turns to politics for their Cold Opens, but the show decided this week to give everyone the pop culture references they really wanted -- a Family Feud sketch with characters from Avengers: Endgame facing off against characters from Game of Thrones.

On the Avengers' side, they had the mighty Thor (Alex Moffat), the jacked Thanos (Beck Bennett), the powerful Okoye (Ego Nwodim) and Groot (Leslie Jones)

Over on the Game of Thrones side, they brought together Brienne (Kate McKinnon), Tormund (Mikey Day), Melisandre (Cecily Strong) and Bran (Kyle Mooney), and the head-to-head managed to poke fun brilliantly as the two biggest titans of the current cultural zeitgeist.

After both teams couldn't successfully come up with any good answers to "What's on your bucket list?" it finally came back to Brienne, who fretfully fears that the "battle of the feud" may be lost.

Just then, Arya Stark (Melissa Villasenor) jumped out of nowhere to save the day (because she's good at that).

"Right on time, again!" host Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson) quipped, referring to Arya's masterful performance in the Battle of Winterfell during GoT's last episode.

When it came to bucket lists, however, Arya slyly hinted at her own bucket-list fulfillment from the second episode of this season, when she lost her virginity.

"Oh say no more, I saw what you did in that episode," Harvey said, with a laugh, as he pointed to the board, where "Get That Booty" was actually on the board.

For more on the most recent epic Game of Thrones episode, check out the video below.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

