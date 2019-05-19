Leslie Jones is speaking out against anti-abortion legislation recently passed in Alabama, and tore into the senators who are trying to control and limit women's reproductive rights.

Jones joined "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost on the Saturday Night Live season 44 finale over the weekend, decked out in the red robes worn by the women in The Handmaid's Tale.

Jones soon ripped off the robes to reveal her bold, defiant black T-shirt with the word "Mine" written across the front, above a white arrow pointed downward, which she wore with an imposing and brilliantly intimidating grace.

After calling out the 25 white Alabama state senators who voted to pass the legislation -- saying their photos look like "the mug shots of everyone arrested at a massage parlor" -- she delivered a pointed and passionate message slamming the laws and what they mean.

"You can’t control women. Because, I don’t know if y’all heard, but women are the same as humans. And I’m Leslie 'Dracarys' Jones!" she cried triumphantly, adopting the Game of Thrones dragon command as her warrior-like nickname. "I mean, why do all of these weird a** men care what women do with their bodies?"

"When women have a choice, women have freedom,” Jones passionately declared.

The SNL star went on to explain that, "The fact that nine states are doing this means this really is a war on women." And she had an important message for all women who feel like they are under attack.

"If you're a woman out there, and you're feeling scared or confused, just know that you're not alone," Jones said. "There's so many women out there who've got your back. Especially me."

"You can’t tell me what to do with my body," Jones concluded. "You can't make me small and put me in a box. I'm six-feet tall and 233 pounds -- there ain't no box big enough to hold me!"

